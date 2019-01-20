Michael Schumacher’s son Mick joins Ferrari driver program

Mick Schumacher will join the young drivers’ academy of Ferrari, the team with which his father claimed five of his seven world championship titles in Formula 1 racing.
Formula 3 European champion Mick Schumacher will join the young drivers’ academy of Ferrari, the team with which his father claimed five of his seven world championship titles in Formula 1 racing, considered the pinnacle of motor sport.
The 19-year-old Schumacher this year is starting his first season in Formula 2, the racing series one category just below Formula 1. He will be taking part in pre-season preparation with other drivers from the academy, according to a statement on Saturday.
“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family,” Schumacher said in a statement.
Drivers from the academy who progressed to Formula 1 include 21-year-old Charles Leclerc who was picked by Scuderia Ferrari to replace former world champion Kimi Raikkonen this year.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.