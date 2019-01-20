Michael Schumacher’s son Mick joins Ferrari driver program

The 19-year-old Schumacher this year is starting his first season in Formula 2, the racing series one category just below Formula 1. (File/Reuters)

Formula 3 European champion Mick Schumacher will join the young drivers’ academy of Ferrari, the team with which his father claimed five of his seven world championship titles in Formula 1 racing, considered the pinnacle of motor sport.

The 19-year-old Schumacher this year is starting his first season in Formula 2, the racing series one category just below Formula 1. He will be taking part in pre-season preparation with other drivers from the academy, according to a statement on Saturday.

“I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family,” Schumacher said in a statement.

Drivers from the academy who progressed to Formula 1 include 21-year-old Charles Leclerc who was picked by Scuderia Ferrari to replace former world champion Kimi Raikkonen this year.