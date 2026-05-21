What is known is MS Dhoni has played zero matches in IPL 2026 and has boarded a flight to Ranchi even before his team-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played their last league stage game against the Gujarat Titans on May 21. What is unknown? A condition.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said that Dhoni could return back to the Chennai camp at one condition- the team must reach the playoffs.

According to Hussey, Dhoni is dealing with a fresh physical setback and will only rejoin the squad on one condition: CSK must qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Dhoni’s Thumb Injury and Hussey’s Revelation

While Dhoni managed to attain match fitness following his calf rehabilitation, and was even spotted on the sidelines backing the team during their recent five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk, his body has given way yet again. He sustained a fresh thumb injury during a net training session, forcing the management to rule him out of the standard league phase.

“I can confirm he is not here with the team, but if we do happen to qualify, then he will definitely join back up with the team,” Hussey stated during the pre-match press conference in Ahmedabad. “He has got a bit of a sore thumb, so he is recovering nicely, but he would not be ready for this match. But hopefully, if we can manage to get through to the playoffs, then hopefully he will be alright.”

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The condition is a massive gamble. CSK currently sits outside the top four with 12 points from 13 matches. Even if they defeat the high-flying Gujarat Titans, a win only takes them to 14 points—meaning Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men will have to desperately pray that a highly volatile mix of other mid-table results from teams like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings swings completely in their favor to scrape into the fourth spot.

Spotted: “Thala” Boards His Flight to Ranchi

As Hussey dropped the tactical update on Dhoni’s condition, latest reports confirmed that the former India captain has officially boarded a flight back to his hometown of Ranchi to continue his thumb rehabilitation in isolation alongside his family. He skipped traveling to Ahmedabad altogether, choosing to watch the make-or-break clash from his residence in Jharkhand.

For the CSK faithful, the sight of Dhoni heading to Ranchi before the group stage has even concluded brings a heavy feeling of finality. While he did join the team for a poignant lap of appreciation at Chepauk after the SRH match, this silent flight back home could very well signal the unannounced end of the most decorated player-franchise relationship in cricket history.

Has Dhoni already played his last game?

If CSK loses to the Gujarat Titans, or if external net run rates lock them out of the top four, MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 journey ends with a unique, heartbreaking stat line: zero matches played, zero runs scored, and a quiet exit to Ranchi. The ball is now entirely in the court of Ruturaj Gaikwad’s squad. If they want to give the ultimate icon of Chennai one final dance on the playoff stage, they must pull off a miracle in Ahmedabad—otherwise, the sun has officially set on the Thala era.