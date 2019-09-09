Michael Clarke gets rid of skin cancer; shares this message to youngsters on Instagram

Michael Clarke (File photo: AP)

In a good news for lakhs of Michael Clarke fans across the globe, the former Australia cricket captain has revealed that skin cancer has been removed from his forehead a few days back. He was diagnosed with the same way back in 2006 for the first time.

The World Cup winning captain has shared a photo of himself on Instagram with stitches on his forehead. The 28-year old shared the picture with a caption saying, “Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun,” he wrote in his account.

Before retiring in 2015, Clarke played in 115 tests, 245 ODI’s as well as 34 T20Is in his 12-year old career. He scored 8643 runs in Test cricket with an average of with an average of 49.10 that included 28 tons. In ODIs, Clarke scored 7981 runs, with an average of 44.58, the highest being 130.

In was in 2006, that Clarke had his skin cancer removed. At the time, while he was playing for his country, Clarke was undergoing regular check-ups for the same. Coming out strongly from the disease, the former Australian skipper kept playing for the country, carving a niche for himself at the international arena in the process.

After his retirement, Clarke, who lead the Aussies to World Cup triumph in 2015 has focussed his attention to commentary. In November 2016, he joined the commentary team of Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

Since Clarke retired from international cricket, he was diagnosed with three separate non-melanoma lesions , the Australian media said.

Apart from him, another former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has also revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer. The 75-year-oldrevealed this in July.

Chappel was operated on his neck and armpit. He also underwent underwent radiation therapy.”A bit of tiredness at night and a bit of skin irritation, but other than that I’m feeling pretty good,” he had said as quoted by PTI.