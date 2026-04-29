Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Welcome to Financialexpress.com’s comprehensive live coverage of Match 41 of IPL 2026! The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Mumbai Indians as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must win clash tonight (April 29) at their home turf of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. [Check Full Scorecard Here]
MI are in the bottom half of the points table and must win all their remaining games to harbor any hopes of reaching the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by the astute Pat Cummins, has been the form team of the tournament, revolutionizing T20 batting with their ultra-aggressive approach. They will be looking to solidify their top-four spot by inflicting further misery on MI.
It’s Hardik Pandya‘s MI against Pat Cummins’ SRH. Will the home crowd pull the blue brigade over the line?
Indian Premier League, 2026
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 41 )
Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)
MI vs SRH Toss, IPL 2026
The crucial toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, and it is almost certainly a ‘bowl first’ deck. Wankhede is historically a chaser’s paradise due to its flat, hard surface. The captain winning the coin flip will likely not hesitate to send the opposition in to bat.
IPL 2026: MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11s
Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.
MI Impact Substitute Options: Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) : Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Ehsan Malinga
Impact Player: Liam Livingstone
MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Pitch and Weather Report Wankhede Stadium
The pitch for tonight’s game is a fresh ‘Red Soil’ strip, which generally offers good pace and bounce, allowing batters to trust the true nature of the wicket. While it might assist the seamers slightly in the first four overs with the new ball, it is overwhelmingly a batter’s wicket once they get through that initial phase.
The short straight boundaries of just 70 meters mean we should prepare for a shower of sixes. The weather is typical for Mumbai in April: clear skies but high humidity. The temperature is hovering around 31°C, but the ‘real feel’ is considerably hotter at 35°C due to the 72% humidity. This high moisture content makes the outfield extremely quick and all but guarantees a significant dew factor later in the evening.
MI vs SRH Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch
The first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. For television viewers, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network on multiple regional and English channels. For digital users who want to watch the match on the go, the entire contest is being live-streamed in stunning 4K resolution on the JioCinema app and website, completely free of charge. You can also catch live, ball-by-ball Hindi commentary and alternative feed angles exclusively on the JioCinema platform.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 41 here
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: How to watch MI vs SRH for free in India for VI Users?
For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: How to watch MI vs SRH for free in India for Airtel Users?
For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: How to watch MI vs SRH for free in India for Jio Users?
For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: How to watch MI vs SRH for free in India?
The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.
Streaming isn’t completely free for everyone this year, but many telecom companies are offering a JioHotstar subscription with their plans.
For Jio users you can open the MyJio app and check the “My Subscriptions” section. Many prepaid plans both monthly and yearly now come with a JioHotstar Mobile or Super plan included.
If you’re using Airtel or Vi, some of their special “OTT bundle” recharges also give you access to the platform for as long as your plan is active.
While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: How To Watch MI vs SRH on TV?
In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.
Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch for tonight’s game is a fresh ‘Red Soil’ strip, which generally offers good pace and bounce, allowing batters to trust the true nature of the wicket. While it might assist the seamers slightly in the first four overs with the new ball, it is overwhelmingly a batter’s wicket once they get through that initial phase.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Welcome to the live coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match 41 where Mumbai Indians take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a do-or-die encounter where they must win this to stay alive in the playoff race. Stay tuned to Financialexpress.com as we take you through the entire game.