Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates, IPL 2026: Welcome to Financialexpress.com’s comprehensive live coverage of Match 41 of IPL 2026! The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Mumbai Indians as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must win clash tonight (April 29) at their home turf of the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. [Check Full Scorecard Here]

MI are in the bottom half of the points table and must win all their remaining games to harbor any hopes of reaching the playoffs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by the astute Pat Cummins, has been the form team of the tournament, revolutionizing T20 batting with their ultra-aggressive approach. They will be looking to solidify their top-four spot by inflicting further misery on MI.

It’s Hardik Pandya‘s MI against Pat Cummins’ SRH. Will the home crowd pull the blue brigade over the line?

Indian Premier League, 2026 Mumbai Indians

vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 41 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

MI vs SRH Toss, IPL 2026

The crucial toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, and it is almost certainly a ‘bowl first’ deck. Wankhede is historically a chaser’s paradise due to its flat, hard surface. The captain winning the coin flip will likely not hesitate to send the opposition in to bat.

IPL 2026: MI vs SRH Predicted Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

MI Impact Substitute Options: Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) : Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Pat Cummins (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Harsh Dubey, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Ehsan Malinga

Impact Player: Liam Livingstone

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Pitch and Weather Report Wankhede Stadium

The pitch for tonight’s game is a fresh ‘Red Soil’ strip, which generally offers good pace and bounce, allowing batters to trust the true nature of the wicket. While it might assist the seamers slightly in the first four overs with the new ball, it is overwhelmingly a batter’s wicket once they get through that initial phase.

The short straight boundaries of just 70 meters mean we should prepare for a shower of sixes. The weather is typical for Mumbai in April: clear skies but high humidity. The temperature is hovering around 31°C, but the ‘real feel’ is considerably hotter at 35°C due to the 72% humidity. This high moisture content makes the outfield extremely quick and all but guarantees a significant dew factor later in the evening.

ALSO READ MI vs SRH Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 41 online and on TV

MI vs SRH Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

The first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST. For television viewers, the match will be broadcast live across the Star Sports Network on multiple regional and English channels. For digital users who want to watch the match on the go, the entire contest is being live-streamed in stunning 4K resolution on the JioCinema app and website, completely free of charge. You can also catch live, ball-by-ball Hindi commentary and alternative feed angles exclusively on the JioCinema platform.

Live Updates

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates: Catch all the updates from the MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 41 here