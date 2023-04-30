MI vs RR IPL 2023 Live Score: Mumbai Indians face high-stakes challenge against Rajasthan Royals in IPL’s 1000th match

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs RR: The IPL’s 1000th match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. However, the game’s significance extends beyond just the milestone occasion. Mumbai’s death bowling has been a significant concern, conceding 96 runs in the last 30 balls against Punjab Kings and 70 runs off the last 24 balls against Gujarat Titans in their last two matches. To compete against the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai must elevate their top-order performance and team spirit.
Rajasthan Royals currently sit second on the table, delivering impressive performances, including a one-sided victory over the Chennai Super Kings. Despite recent losses, Sanju Samson’s team has been consistent in all areas of the game.
Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 30 April 2023
Wankhede Stadium’s pitch has a history of high-scoring battles in limited-over formats. Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are expected to face a similar outcome as the surface favours batting. Pacers will benefit from good bounce and swing with the new ball, while spinners can make use of middle overs. The dew factor may aid the chasing team, making the toss crucial in deciding the game’s fate.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at MI's home ground Wankhede Stadium. The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned to catch all the updates of the match.