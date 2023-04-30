MI vs RR IPL 2023 Live Score: Mumbai Indians face high-stakes challenge against Rajasthan Royals in IPL’s 1000th match

IPL 2023 Live Score, MI vs RR: The IPL’s 1000th match will be played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. However, the game’s significance extends beyond just the milestone occasion. Mumbai’s death bowling has been a significant concern, conceding 96 runs in the last 30 balls against Punjab Kings and 70 runs off the last 24 balls against Gujarat Titans in their last two matches. To compete against the Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai must elevate their top-order performance and team spirit.

Rajasthan Royals currently sit second on the table, delivering impressive performances, including a one-sided victory over the Chennai Super Kings. Despite recent losses, Sanju Samson’s team has been consistent in all areas of the game.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 30 April 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 42 ) Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

