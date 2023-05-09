MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Preview: Here’s when to watch, pitch report, squad and more

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Preview: The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set for a nail-biting encounter as they gear up for their second face-off this IPL season. Both teams are yearning for a win following their recent defeats. In their first clash this season, RCB defeated MI by 8 wickets at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Since then, RCB has only managed to secure four wins out of their nine matches, while Mumbai has won five out of ten, placing them sixth in the points table with a weaker net run rate than RCB. Mumbai Indians boast a formidable batting line-up with players like Tim David, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. If they chase, their middle order could prove to be the game-changers.

As the teams take to the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium, there’s no room for conservative batting. The pitch can be unpredictable, but if Mumbai’s middle order clicks, RCB may find themselves in a difficult situation. The upcoming match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams fighting tooth and nail to secure two crucial points.

MI vs CSK Match Preview: Where to watch?

The IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST. The game will be played at MI’s home ground Wankhede Stadium. The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network and it will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

MI vs CSK Match Preview: Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium has seen high-scoring games. According to ESPN, teams chasing here have won three of the four games so far at the venue this season. The weather is expected to be fine for the duration of the match.

MI vs CSK Match Preview: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav