MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Get ready for an intense showdown as the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up for their second face-off this IPL season. With both teams seeking redemption after recent losses, the stakes are high. RCB previously defeated MI by 8 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but since then, they have only managed to secure four wins out of nine matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, has won five out of ten games and sits in sixth place on the points table, with a weaker net run rate than RCB.
Mumbai Indians boast an impressive batting line-up, featuring players like Tim David, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. If they choose to chase, their middle-order could prove to be game-changers. As the teams take the field, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation, and fans eagerly await the outcome of what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 09 May 2023
Mumbai Indians
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 54 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted bowling first for Mumbai Indians. MI has slight change in the Playing XI as Chris Jordan comes in for Jofra Archer. For RCB, Vyshak comes in for Karn Sharma.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (C), Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Avinash Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Siddarth Kaul, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajan Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Sonu Yadav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kedar Jadhav
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Dewald Brevis, Piyush Chawla, Tim David, Raghav Goyal, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (WK), Duan Jansen, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav
The pitch at Wankhede Stadium has seen high-scoring games. According to ESPN, teams chasing here have won three of the four games so far at the venue this season. The weather is expected to be fine for the duration of the match.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of one of the highly anticipated clashes of the IPL 2023 season. The upcoming match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore fighting tooth and nail to secure two crucial points. As the teams take to the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium, there’s no room for conservative batting.
The match will start at 7.30 pm and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST. Stay tuned to catch all the latest updates from the Wankhede Stadium.