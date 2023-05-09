MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: Get ready for an intense showdown as the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up for their second face-off this IPL season. With both teams seeking redemption after recent losses, the stakes are high. RCB previously defeated MI by 8 wickets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but since then, they have only managed to secure four wins out of nine matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, has won five out of ten games and sits in sixth place on the points table, with a weaker net run rate than RCB.

Mumbai Indians boast an impressive batting line-up, featuring players like Tim David, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan. If they choose to chase, their middle-order could prove to be game-changers. As the teams take the field, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation, and fans eagerly await the outcome of what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

