Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12). Historically one of the most celebrated rivalries in the league, this encounter carries extra weight as Mumbai looks to climb out of the bottom half while RCB aim to consolidate their top-three position.

Mumbai enter this game with a mixed bag of results but are always a different beast at home. On the other hand, the defending champions RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, fresh off a narrow defeat to the Royals and are eager to prove that their championship winning form remains intact.

Position Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 3rd Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 4 +1.231 8th Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 2 -0.715

Wankhede Pitch Report: A bowler’s Test, a batter’s dream

The Wankhede Stadium is synonymous with high-scoring encounters and lightning-fast outfields.

The Surface: Expect a true bounce and a deck that stays consistent throughout the 40 overs. However, being a coastal venue, the new ball often swings significantly in the first 4-5 overs under the lights.

The Dew Factor: For this 7:30 PM start, dew could play a massive role. It will make gripping the ball difficult for the side bowling second, making the toss crucial.

Scoring Trends: Scores of 200+ are the norm here. With short boundaries and a flat track, the side batting first will likely aim for 210 to feel safe.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The weather for Sunday evening, April 12, 2026, in Mumbai will be typical of a coastal summer.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Evening (Match Time): Temperatures will hover around 29 Degrees Celsius but the high humidity will make it feel closer to 34 Degrees Celsius.

Humidity: Expected to rise to 72% as the night progresses, confirming a heavy dew fall.

Rain: 0% chance of rain. A complete, uninterrupted match is on the cards.

Head-to-Head: Mumbai hold the edge

While RCB has been the team to beat in recent years, Mumbai Indians still hold a historical advantage in the overall tally.

Category Statistics Total Matches Played 35 Mumbai Indians Won 20 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won 15 Last 5 Meetings RCB won 3, MI won 2 Highest Score (MI) 213/6 Highest Score (RCB) 235/1

Venue Dominance & Tactical Matchups

Bumrah vs Kohli: The ultimate box-office battle. Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Virat Kohli 4 times in the IPL, but Kohli has scored at a strike rate of 145 against him. This Powerplay duel could decide the game’s momentum.

ALSO READ MI vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 match

Suryakumar Yadav at Wankhede: SKY has an incredible record at this venue. RCB’s tactical use of Mohammed Siraj to take the ball away from him will be a key phase in the middle overs.

Hardik vs Tim David: The finishing battle. With RCB’s death bowling under the lens, MI’s power-hitters will look to target the final four overs where RCB has conceded at an economy of 11.5 this season.

Next Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Tomorrow (April 13), 7:30 PM IST.