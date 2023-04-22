MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit wins toss, elects to bowl first, Sam Curran to lead Punjab Kings; Shikhar not part of Playing XI

IPL 2023 Live, MI vs PBKS Scorecard Updates: The Indian Premier League 2023 season is heating up as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings in a much-awaited clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.
While Punjab Kings started the campaign with two back-to-back wins, they have managed only one win in the next four games, leaving them ranked seventh in the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who began the season with two crushing defeats, have bounced back impressively with three consecutive victories.
The absence of their regular captain and highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is likely to miss the game due to a shoulder injury, has made it even more challenging for the struggling Punjab Kings. With the home advantage on their side, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and climb up the points table.
Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22 April 2023
Mumbai Indians
Punjab Kings 0/0 (0.0)
Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 31 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
The crowd at Wankhede and the ones watching on screen are in for a cracker match as Mumbai Indians are all set to face Punjab Kings tonight. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST.