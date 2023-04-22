MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit wins toss, elects to bowl first, Sam Curran to lead Punjab Kings; Shikhar not part of Playing XI

IPL 2023 Live, MI vs PBKS Scorecard Updates: The Indian Premier League 2023 season is heating up as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings in a much-awaited clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.

While Punjab Kings started the campaign with two back-to-back wins, they have managed only one win in the next four games, leaving them ranked seventh in the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who began the season with two crushing defeats, have bounced back impressively with three consecutive victories.

The absence of their regular captain and highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is likely to miss the game due to a shoulder injury, has made it even more challenging for the struggling Punjab Kings. With the home advantage on their side, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and climb up the points table.

Catch all the live updates of the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 22 April 2023 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings 0/0 (0.0) Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 31 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field

Live Updates