scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide
Live

MI vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit wins toss, elects to bowl first, Sam Curran to lead Punjab Kings; Shikhar not part of Playing XI

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score, IPL 2023: While Punjab Kings started the campaign with two back-to-back wins, they have managed only one win in the next four games.

Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
IPL, IPL 2023, IPL Live, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Financial Express, IPL Orange Cap 2023, IPL Cricket 2023, IPL 2023 today match, MI vs PBKS, MI vs PBKS Live, MI vs PBKS IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS 2023, MI vs PBKS Match, MI Match, PBKS Match, MI PBKS Match, IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings
IPL 2023 Live, MI vs PBKS Scorecard Updates: Mumbai Indians, who began the season with two crushing defeats, have bounced back impressively with three consecutive victories. (Image/Twitter/IPL)
Go to Live Updates

IPL 2023 Live, MI vs PBKS Scorecard Updates: The Indian Premier League 2023 season is heating up as the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians take on Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings in a much-awaited clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.

While Punjab Kings started the campaign with two back-to-back wins, they have managed only one win in the next four games, leaving them ranked seventh in the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who began the season with two crushing defeats, have bounced back impressively with three consecutive victories.

Also Read

The absence of their regular captain and highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is likely to miss the game due to a shoulder injury, has made it even more challenging for the struggling Punjab Kings. With the home advantage on their side, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning momentum and climb up the points table.

Also Read

Catch all the live updates of the match here

Indian Premier League, 2023Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai   22 April 2023

Mumbai Indians 

vs

Punjab Kings   0/0 (0.0)

Match yet to begin ( Day – Match 31 ) Mumbai Indians elected to field

Live Updates
19:25 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

19:20 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (Captain), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

18:34 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings Probable XI

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (WK), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

18:30 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians Probable XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Riley Meredith, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff

18:20 (IST) 22 Apr 2023
MI vs PBKS Live Score Updates: Welcome to the blog

The crowd at Wankhede and the ones watching on screen are in for a cracker match as Mumbai Indians are all set to face Punjab Kings tonight. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and the toss will take place at around 7 pm IST.

First published on: 22-04-2023 at 18:15 IST

Stock Market