The IPL 2026 season enters a desperate phase for the bottom-placed sides as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 47 on May 4. Both teams are currently languishing at the bottom of the table (9th and 10th place respectively) with only two wins each.

For Mumbai, who are coming off a heavy defeat to CSK, this is a survival game. Lucknow, led by Rishabh Pant, are equally desperate to snap a five-match losing streak and avoid an early exit.

Historically, Lucknow have dominated this rivalry, winning 6 out of the 8 encounters between the two sides. However, the Wankhede Stadium remains a fortress that MI will look to protect. With Rohit Sharma sidelined due to injury, the pressure is on Hardik Pandya to galvanise a side that has struggled for consistency in both departments.

MI vs LSG, Today IPL Match Date

MI are set to take on LSG today (May 4, 2026).

MI vs LSG, Today IPL Match Time

The clash between MI and LSG will kick off at 07:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss scheduled for 07:00 PM IST.

MI vs LSG, Today IPL Match Venue and Live broadcasting details

Match Venue Live Broadcast Live Streaming IPL 2026 Match MI vs LSG Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Star Sports Network JioHotstar

MI vs LSG Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians (probable 11 + Impact Player): 1 Will Jacks, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Naman Dhir, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (captain), 7 Robin Minz, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Trent Boult, 10 AM Ghazanfar, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Raghu Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants (probable 11+ Impact Player): 1 Mitchell Marsh, 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), 4 Josh Inglis/Nicholas Pooran, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Himmat Singh, 7 Mukul Choudhary, 8 George Linde, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Prince Yadav, 11 Digvesh Rathi, 12 Mohsin Khan

MI vs LSG Full Squads

MI Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Quinton de Kock, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Mayank Markande, Mitchell Santner, Robin Minz, Sherfane Rutherford, Allah Ghazanfar, Keshav Maharaj, Raj Angad Bawa, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammad Izhar.

LSG Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi.