The IPL 2026 season reaches a critical point as the bottom two teams, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Both teams have endured a difficult run, managing only two wins in nine games. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, this Match 47 is effectively a knockout game for both franchises.

While MI is looking to bounce back after a string of losses, LSG will be banking on their strong historical record against the five-time champions. Fans can expect a high-scoring encounter at the Wankhede, a venue known for its short boundaries and batting-friendly surface.

When will the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026.

Where will the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 match be played?

The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

The MI vs LSG match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The coverage will be available in multiple languages:

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Regional: Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada.

How to watch the MI vs LSG IPL 2026 match online?

In a significant shift for the 2026 season, the digital rights are held by the unified JioStar venture. The match will be streamed exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website.

Streaming Platform: JioHotstar (App and Website)

Features: Viewers can access the stream in 4K resolution (Premium plan) and choose from over 12 languages, including Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati, alongside the primary broadcast languages.

Subscription: Unlike previous free-to-view models, a valid subscription to JioHotstar (Mobile, Super, or Premium) is required to watch the live action.

How to watch the match effectively for free?

Streaming for IPL 2026 is hosted on JioHotstar. While direct subscriptions start at Rs 79/month for the Mobile plan, users can effectively watch for free by leveraging telecom bundles.