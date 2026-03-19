The Sea of Blue is ready to return to stadium to cheers its favourite team. With five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) set to open their IPL 2026 campaign against the three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, March 29, the rush for tickets has officially begun.

For the 2026 season, Mumbai Indians have streamlined their ticketing process through a phased release strategy to manage the massive influx of traffic.

Authorised ticket booking channels

Fans are advised to use the following authorised channels to secure their seats-

BookMyShow (Official Partner): The primary ticketing platform for all MI home games. Pre-sale windows are already live for specific user groups.

Mumbai Indians Official Website (mumbaiindians.com): Provides direct access to membership-linked tickets.

Google Pay: An exclusive early-access partner for the 2026 season, offering a dedicated window for UPI users.

Ticketing Phases: Know your window

To avoid the frustration of sold out messages, fans must know which booking window they qualify for:

Phase 1 (March 19 – March 21): Exclusive 48-hour window for Google Pay users.

Phase 2 (March 21 – March 22): Early access for MI Gold, Silver and Junior members.

Phase 3 (March 22 – March 23): Access for MI Blue members and those who pre-registered on BookMyShow.

Phase 4 (March 23, 6 PM onwards): General public sale opens for all remaining tickets.

MI IPL 2026 Wankhede Ticket Guide

IPL 2026 Fan Guide MI Wankhede —

Ticket Guide Mumbai Indians · Wankhede Stadium · 2026 Season First Home Game MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders 7:30 PM IST Ticketing Phases Phase 1 Google Pay users · Exclusive 48hr window GPay Only Phase 2 MI Gold, Silver & Junior members Members Phase 3 MI Blue members · BMS pre-registered Members Phase 4 General public sale All Wankhede Price Guide Budget Sunil Gavaskar Stand · North Stand ₹900–2,500 Mid-Range Vijay Merchant Stand · Sachin Tendulkar Stand ₹2,800–10,250 Elite Hospitality Garware Pavilion · Corporate Boxes · F&B incl. ₹15K–45K Authorised Channels BookMyShow Official Partner mumbaiindians.com Membership Tickets Google Pay Early Access · UPI Stadium Entry Ticket type M-Ticket (QR code) Fast-track entry Digital KYC on BMS app ID required Valid govt ID · Marine Drive gates Physical pickup Not required for M-ticket holders Link your BookMyShow account to the same mobile number as your MI Membership to ensure your priority access window unlocks correctly. Express InfoGenIE

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Wankhede Stadium price guide

Mumbai Indians have maintained a tiered pricing structure to cater to both budget fans and those seeking luxury.

Budget Stands (Sunil Gavaskar & North Stand): Prices start from Rs 900 to Rs 2,500.

Mid-Range (Vijay Merchant & Sachin Tendulkar Stand): These premium side-on views range from Rs 2,800 to Rs 10,250.

Elite Hospitality (Garware Pavilion & Corporate Boxes): For a VVIP experience, prices range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000, including F&B services.

Wankhede Stadium Logistics to keep in mind

Consistent with the 2026 Smart Stadium initiatives, Wankhede Stadium has moved toward Contactless Ticketing.

M-Tickets: Fans will receive a QR-coded M-ticket on their phones.

Fast-Track Entry: Dedicated lanes are available for those who have completed their digital KYC on the BookMyShow app, significantly reducing entry wait times which are expected to be high for the 07:30 PM Sunday fixture.

Tip for fans

MI vs KKR is historically one of the fastest-selling fixtures. Ensure your BookMyShow account is linked to the same mobile number as your MI Membership to ensure your priority access window unlocks correctly. Physical ticket pick-up is not required for M-ticket holders but carrying a valid government ID for security checks at the Marine Drive gates.