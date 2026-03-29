The second match of the Indian Premier League 2026 features a high-stakes clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scheduled for tomorrow, March 29, 2026. The encounter will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, starting at 7:30 PM IST. The Mumbai Indians are looking to win their first IPL title in five years. Even though they are one of the most successful teams in the league, having won five trophies between 2013 and 2020, they haven’t won since then.

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Probable playing 11

KKR probable playing 11: Finn Allen (wk), SP Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), C Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, RK Singh, Ramandeep Singh, AS Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, B Muzarabani

MI probable playing 11: Q de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, HH Pandya (C), Rajangad Bawa, WG Jacks, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, M Markande

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, Wankhede Stadium could see an average temperature of 32 degree celsius, ranging from 35 to 40 degrees. The wind gusts are expected to be at 41km/h, with 2 per cent probability of precipitation and zero chances of Thunderstorms. The cloud cover is expected to be at 27 per cent on the match day.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a renowned batting paradise featuring a red-soil pitch that offers consistent bounce, high scores, and short boundaries. While favourable for batters, the pitch assists pacers early on, especially under lights.

KKR vs MI IPL 2026: Squads

KKR Squad: Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Danish Malewar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

MI Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra