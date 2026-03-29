The Kolkata Knight Riders are set for the second clash of the IPL 2026 against the Mumbai Indians. After a disappointing 2025, the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) enter the 2026 season with fresh confidence and a nearly new squad. While they’ve kept their core players and built a world-class batting lineup, their bowling is in crisis. The key pacers Harshit Rana and Akash Deep are out for the season due to injuries. KKR has officially roped in Navdeep Saini for Rana, while exploring options for Akash Deep.

When is the MI vs KKR match?

The 2nd match, between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

What is the start time for the 2nd match of IPL 2026?

The MI vs KKR match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the crucial toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where is the venue for the MI vs KKR IPL 2026 match?

The Mumbai Indians will host the game at their home ground, the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, in Maharashtra.

How can I watch the MI vs KKR match live on TV in India?

If you’re watching from India, you can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network. For English commentary, head over to Star Sports 1 or Star Sports 1 HD, or enjoy the game in your preferred language with regional broadcasts available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

How can I live-stream the MI vs KKR match?

For those watching online in India, the match is available on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers need a paid subscription to access the live stream.