MI vs KKR Live Score IPL 2026: The Wankhede Stadium is all set to host Match No. 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday, March 29, when Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Indian Premier League, 2026 Mumbai Indians

vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Match 2 )

Match begins at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT)

This will be the stadium’s first major T20 fixture since the recent T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England, and fans are expecting an electrifying atmosphere as both sides aim to start their campaigns with a win.

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Mumbai Indians Look to Seal Sixth Title

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the hosts have a clear vision in 2026, which is to get hands on their sixth title in the T20 tournament. They will be led by Hardik Pandya for the third straight season, and the captain would want the tides to turn in his favour in the season, with a pack of wolves in his squad. The presence of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Trent Boult make MI a formidable unit.

KKR Rely on Star-Packed Lineup

Kolkata Knight Riders have built a star-studded squad, thanks to their largest purse in the mini-auction ahead of this season. They will continue to be led by opening batter Ajinkya Rahane, who will have a lot of faith in his power-packed lineup, which includes Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Finn Allen. This is KKR’s first campaign without Andre Russell in over a decade, adding extra intrigue to their strategy.

Both teams will be eager to assert dominance early in the season, making this clash a must-watch opener that could set the tone for the weeks to follow.

Live Updates

MI vs KKR Tata IPL 2026 Today Match Live Scorecard