The business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is finally here as these four teams are in contention to grab the one last remaining spot in the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders is one of the four teams. The Ajinkya Rahane led side can still qualify for the playoffs, despite having only 11 points from their 12 games.

With their next critical assignment locked in against a completely eliminated Mumbai Indians (MI), here is the step-by-step roadmap for how Kolkata can defy the odds and sneak into the top four.

Step 1: The Non-Negotiable Core (Two Wins or Nothing)

Kolkata Knight Riders completely lack the luxury of a safety net. Because they are on 11 points, KKR must win both of their remaining league matches to reach a maximum ceiling of 15 points.

Match 13: vs. Mumbai Indians (Eden Gardens) — Must win

Match 14: vs. Delhi Capitals (Eden Gardens) — Must win

If KKR drop even a single game to either MI or DC, their ceiling freezes at 13 points, mathematically sealing their official elimination from the tournament.

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Step 2: The Hit List (Which Teams Must Lose & By What Margins?)

Even if KKR do their job perfectly and secure 15 points, they do not control their own destiny. They desperately need three specific teams ahead of them to drop points and falter in their final assignments.

Here is exactly who must lose to open the gates for Kolkata:

Rajasthan Royals (Current: 4th Place, 14 Points, NRR +0.083)

The Scenario: RR currently hold the final playoff spot. KKR need Rajasthan to lose at least one of their remaining fixtures.

The Margin Needed: If RR win even one more game, they reach 16 points, which is a ceiling KKR cannot mathematically touch. Therefore, RR must lose. If they finish tied with KKR on 15 points (via a No Result wash-out), KKR’s margins against MI and DC will need to be massive.

To safely leapfrog RR’s positive NRR, KKR must win their games by a combined margin of 45+ runs (or chase targets with 3+ overs to spare) while praying RR lose their final game heavily.

Punjab Kings (Current: 5th Place, 13 Points, NRR +0.227)

The Scenario: Punjab Kings are dangerous because they have a significantly superior Net Run Rate (+0.227) compared to KKR (-0.038).

The Margin Needed: KKR need Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to defeat Punjab Kings on May 23. If PBKS win that game, they reach 15 points and their massive NRR advantage will comfortably lock KKR out. If LSG can beat Punjab by any margin, it keeps PBKS frozen at 13 points, removing them from the equation entirely.

Chennai Super Kings (Current: 6th Place, 12 Points, NRR -0.016)

The Scenario: It is simple, CSK lose and KKR win their games. Even if CSK wins their match and KKR also wins their matches then KKR will remain ahead.

Delhi Capitals (Current: 7th Place, 12 Points, NRR -0.871)

The Scenario: Easiest. Since KKR and DC face each other and KKR need to win both their matches, means they will only beat DC, but if they lose, they are out.

The Ultimate Ideal Scenario Summary

For KKR to stroll into the IPL 2026 Playoffs without any chaotic multi-team tiebreakers, the final week of the league stage must unfold exactly like this: