The big rivalry match is back as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 33 of IPL 2026.

Both teams who have won the title five times, haven’t been very consistent this season. So this game at Wankhede Stadium is not just about rivalry it’s a crucial match as both teams fight to stay in the playoff race.

Pitch Report: Wankhede stadium

Expect a high-scoring thriller. The Wankhede pitch in IPL 2026 has been a batting paradise. In the matches hosted here so far this season scores have consistently crossed the 190-run mark with some even soaring past 220.

The pitch is flat and hard which helps batters play their shots easily. The outfield is very fast so it’s tough for fielders to stop boundaries.

Fast bowlers might get a little swing with the new ball because of the evening breeze, but spinners could struggle especially with short boundaries. Teams chasing usually have an advantage because of dew later in the match.

Weather Forecast: Mumbai

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be clear and warm, providing perfect conditions for a full 40-over game.

Conditions: Sunny during the day, becoming clear by evening.

Sunny during the day, becoming clear by evening. Temperature: High of 34°C and a low of 28°C.

High of 34°C and a low of 28°C. Precipitation: 0% chance of rain, ensuring no interruptions.

0% chance of rain, ensuring no interruptions. Humidity: Around 46%, which is relatively manageable for the players compared to coastal Chennai.

Hourly Weather Outlook:

Morning: A Bright and Hazy Start

The day started with Mumbai’s usual morning haze, but it soon cleared up into bright, sunny skies. People reaching the stadium early could already feel the heat building.

The temperature was around 31°C. The wind was light, coming from the north-northwest at about 8 mph. Humidity was high at 64% making the air feel sticky

Evening: Clear Skies for a High-Octane Clash

By the time of the 7:30 PM toss, the sun will start going down, but the heat in the ground will still be there. The weather looks perfect for cricket and there’s no chance of rain.

The temperature will drop a bit to around 30°C, but it will still feel hotter. The wind will pick up to about 19 mph from the northwest which could help fast bowlers get some swing early on.

Humidity will rise to around 67%, making conditions tough for players. Expect frequent drinks breaks and later in the match the moisture in the air could make it harder for spinners to grip the ball.

Head-To-Head Stats

Head-To-Head Stats

While MI has historically held the upper hand in this rivalry CSK has been the more dominant side in recent years.

Matches Played: 39

39 Chennai Super Kings Won: 18

18 Mumbai Indians Won: 21

21 Last Meeting: The Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the last meeting during the IPL 2025 season MI secured a dominant 9-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

LSG vs RR match Details:

Category Match Information Teams Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Date Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch JioStar Network and JioHotstar

Final Thoughts

Mumbai Indians look like favorites because of their strong batting. Expect a high-scoring thriller where the sea breeze might help the bowlers, but the humidity will test the nerves of the captains. In the battle of the five-star champions only one can reignite their season tonight.