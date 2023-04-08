MI vs CSK Match Preview: Dhoni’s squad to take on Rohit’s men in blue in thrilling encounter at Wankhade – Here’s all you need to know

On Saturday, April 8, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the 12th match of IPL 2023, featuring a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite MI’s underwhelming start to the tournament, they possess a strong squad with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma expected to deliver impressive performances with the bat.

Meanwhile, CSK are entering the match with high spirits following their recent victory against Lucknow Super Giants. While they have a formidable batting lineup led by MS Dhoni, the team hopes for their bowlers to step up and contribute to their success. This matchup between two of the most successful IPL franchises is anticipated to be a thrilling contest at the Wankhede.

The upcoming match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings promises to be a thrilling encounter as MI has a strong record against the CSK at the Wankhede stadium. However, the Super Kings have some interesting options to consider in their team selection. Piyush Chawla’s battle against Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner’s duel with Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja’s challenge to Yadav are just a few of the battles to look out for in this match. The result of this match could have a significant impact on both teams’ campaigns in the IPL.

When and where to watch?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indian and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm. MI vs CSK match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and can be live streamed on Jio Cinema. You can also catch all the live updates of the game at financialexpress.com/sports/ipl

MI vs CKS Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Captain and WK), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Pitch report

While there might be some initial movement for the seamers on Saturday, it is important to note that the pitches at Wankhede for the IPL matches are generally flat, leading to high-scoring games. Earlier this month, during the Australia and India ODI held at Wankhede, there was noticeable swing and seam movement. Additionally, the weather forecast predicts warm and humid conditions throughout the match, ESPN reported.