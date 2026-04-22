The legendary bond between MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar is back in the spotlight proving that some friendships are bigger than the game. Even though they are on opposite sides now a new video from Mumbai Indians shows the two stars haven’t lost their sense of humor.

Rivalry meets friendship

As the two powerhouse teams each with five trophies gear up for their first showdown of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a rocky start to the season with two wins and four losses each. This match isn’t just about pride; it’s about getting back into the race.

Known as the “El Clasico of the IPL,” this rivalry is legendary. Historically, Mumbai has a small lead, winning 22 of their total meetings against Chennai’s 19. This upcoming match marks their 40th face-off overall and their 14th clash in Mumbai.

A funny moment in the nets

Despite the intense competition, the off-field vibes remain friendly. Deepak Chahar, who moved to Mumbai Indians after a long run with CSK, recently stopped by to chat with his former captain MS Dhoni during a practice session.

Seeing a camera following them, Dhoni couldn’t resist teasing his old teammate. He joked:

“Tum aaya, saath mein camera leke aaya… bhagao isko.”

(You came along with a camera… get him out of here.)

Chahar quickly played along, telling the cameraman:

“Arey yaar bhaiya, jao aap.”

(Come on, brother, please go.)

Dhoni added with a grin:

“Haan, warna baat nahi kar paenge.”

(Yes, otherwise we won’t be able to talk.)

Cameraman be like… chalo theek hai 🫠 pic.twitter.com/KqzXsYc9h3 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 22, 2026

A bond like brothers

Fans love the “big brother, little brother” dynamic these two share. It reminds everyone of last year’s MI vs CSK match where Chahar tried to mess with Dhoni by jokingly fielding right under his nose.

After that game, Dhoni was caught on camera playfully “hitting” Chahar with his bat during handshakes, a moment that went viral as a perfect example of their long-lasting friendship.

This fun interaction once again showed how comfortable they are with each other bringing smiles to fans and highlighting the strong bond they have built over the years.