The biggest rivalry in cricket history returns to the Wankhede Stadium tonight as the Mumbai Indians (MI) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026.

Both teams are currently struggling in the bottom half of the table making this Match 33 a crucial turning point for their campaigns.

Mumbai Indians are coming into this match with high confidence after a big 99-run win over Gujarat Titans. Tilak Varma scored a brilliant century and Jasprit Bumrah led a strong bowling performance. This victory helped MI bounce back after a rough patch.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand have had an inconsistent season. They recently lost a close match to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs but had earlier beaten Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs.

Overall, CSK have shown they can recover but their form has been up and down.

With the match scheduled for April 23, the big question was: who will win? To find out, predictions were taken from AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Claude. According to these AI models Rajasthan Royals (RR) had a slight edge over LSG going into the match.

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MI vs CSK AI Prediction: Gemini favors MI, says win probability is 61.2%

Google Gemini: The Statistical Edge Google Gemini is backing Mumbai Indians (MI), giving them about a 61% chance to win. This is mainly because MI are in great form right now and are playing at their home ground Wankhede where they recently beat Gujarat Titans by 99 runs.

Key idea: Gemini points to MI’s strong pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwani Kumar. With Matheesha Pathirana not available for CSK, their bowling in the final overs looks weaker. Gemini expects MI’s aggressive middle order led by Tilak Varma to take advantage of this.

Final take: MI look more settled as a team and are playing in familiar conditions, so Gemini believes they have enough strength to beat a CSK side that has struggled to stay consistent especially away from home.

MI vs CSK AI Prediction: ChatGPT predicts MI to win, probability 57%

ChatGPT Prediction: The “Momentum” Factor ChatGPT is slightly favoring Mumbai Indians (MI) because they have stronger power-hitting, and CSK is missing their usual reliable finishers.

Key idea: It highlights that Ravindra Jadeja’s move to Rajasthan Royals has left a big gap in CSK’s middle order and spin attack. Without his tight bowling MI’s Suryakumar Yadav could get more freedom to control the game in the middle overs.

Final take: For CSK to win, they will need a big performance from their new star signing, Sanju Samson especially as captain to keep up with the high scoring MI can produce at Wankhede.

MI vs CSK AI Prediction: Claude predicts CSK to win, probability 51%

Claude AI: The “Tactical Rivalry” View Claude slightly favors Chennai Super Kings (CSK) giving them a 51% chance to win even though they are seen as the underdogs.

This is because CSK’s new team combination is starting to come together after a couple of wins earlier this month.

Key idea: Claude believes Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson are strong, technically solid batters who can handle Jasprit Bumrah’s early bowling. It also expects Noor Ahmad, their “mystery” spinner to play a key role by taking wickets when MI tries to speed up the scoring.

Final take: Even without players like Jadeja and Pathirana Claude feels CSK’s strong team culture and the presence of MS Dhoni in the dugout could still guide them to a win.

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs. ChatGPT vs. Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Winning Probability Key Insight Google Gemini Mumbai Indians (MI) 61.2% Cites MI’s home ground dominance and the clinical pace duo of Bumrah and Ashwani Kumar against a struggling CSK top order. ChatGPT Mumbai Indians (MI) 57% Highlights the “Momentum Factor” from MI’s recent 99-run win and the absence of Jadeja/Pathirana as a major gap in CSK’s tactical balance. Claude Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 51% Suggests a “Tactical Turnaround” where Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad stabilize the innings to overcome MI’s early bowling pressure.

The bottom line

The final predictions for tonight’s big Match 33 at Wankhede show two different views. Based on stats Mumbai Indians (MI) are the favorites. But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still a risky opponent known for stepping up in big rivalry matches.

If Mumbai Indians win the toss and choose to bowl first they will have a big advantage and are likely to win.

But if CSK can handle Jasprit Bumrah’s early overs and use Noor Ahmad to slow down the scoring in the middle the match could turn into a classic MS Dhoni-style surprise win.