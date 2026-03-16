The heartbeat of Mumbai is about to get louder. With the Mumbai Indians (MI) set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 against KKR, the Paltan is scrambling for tickets.

If you want to secure a seat at the Wankhede, you need to know that MI follows a tiered release system. Here is the latest update on how to grab your tickets before they vanish.

The MI Family membership: Your secret weapon

Mumbai Indians has officially opened its MI Family Membership for 2026. This is currently the only confirmed way to jump the queue.

ALSO READ

    Who gets early access? Members (Gold, Silver, and even the Free Blue Tier) get a 24-to-48 hour head start on ticket bookings before they are opened to the general public.

    IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10
    Matches 1–10
    TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
    28 Mar — 05 Apr
    #
    Date
    Home
    Away
    1
    28 Mar Sat · 7:30 PM
    Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
    Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
    2
    29 Mar Sun · 7:30 PM
    Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
    Away Kolkata Knight Riders
    3
    30 Mar Mon · 7:30 PM
    Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
    Away Chennai Super Kings
    4
    31 Mar Tue · 7:30 PM
    Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
    Away Gujarat Titans
    5
    01 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
    Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
    Away Delhi Capitals
    6
    02 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
    Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
    Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
    7
    03 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
    Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
    Away Punjab Kings
    Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday
    8
    04 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
    Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
    Away Mumbai Indians
    9
    04 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
    Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
    Away Rajasthan Royals
    Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
    10
    05 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
    Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
    Away Lucknow Super Giants
    Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
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    How to become a member? Fans can sign up on the official Mumbai Indians website or app. While the Gold tier offers jerseys and kits, the Blue Tier is Free and still provides early access- making it a must-have for every fan.

    Official Ticketing Partner: BookMyShow

    As of March 12, BookMyShow has officially gone live with Pre-sale Registrations.

      What’s the process of pre-sale registration? Currently, fans cannot buy the ticket, but can register their interest. This ensures they get a push notification or email the exact second the window opens.

      When will the ticket sales be released? Tickets for the first two home games (vs KKR on March 29 and vs. RCB on April 12) will be released first.

      IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20
      Matches 11–20
      TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule
      05 Apr — 12 Apr
      #
      Date
      Home
      Away
      Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday
      11
      05 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
      Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru
      Away Chennai Super Kings
      12
      06 Apr Mon · 7:30 PM
      Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
      Away Punjab Kings
      13
      07 Apr Tue · 7:30 PM
      Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
      Away Mumbai Indians
      14
      08 Apr Wed · 7:30 PM
      Home Delhi Capitals Delhi
      Away Gujarat Titans
      15
      09 Apr Thu · 7:30 PM
      Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
      Away Lucknow Super Giants
      16
      10 Apr Fri · 7:30 PM
      Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati
      Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
      Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday
      17
      11 Apr Sat · 3:30 PM
      Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh
      Away Sunrisers Hyderabad
      18
      11 Apr Sat · 7:30 PM
      Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai
      Away Delhi Capitals
      Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday
      19
      12 Apr Sun · 3:30 PM
      Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow
      Away Gujarat Titans
      20
      12 Apr Sun · 7:30 PM
      Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai
      Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru
      Schedule subject to change · All times IST · IPLT20.COM
      Express InfoGenIE
      HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

      Expected Dates

      MI Membership Pre-Sale: Expected to begin between March 18-20

        General Public Sale: Expected to begin by March 21-22

        Match Day 1: March 29 vs KKR (07:30 PM IST).

        Step-by-Step: How to Book MI Tickets

        -Download the BookMyShow App and search for ‘Mumbai Indians’

        -Register your mobile number for the Interested alert

        ALSO READ

        -Sign up for the MI Blue Membership (Free) on the MI Website for early access

        -Keep your UPI/Card details ready, Wankhede matches typically sell out in under 15 minutes.

        Beware of scams

        Beware of Black Market tickets or social media scams. MI and BookMyShow have strictly warned that only digital/physical tickets with verified QR codes from official partners will be allowed entry at the Wankhede gates.