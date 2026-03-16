The heartbeat of Mumbai is about to get louder. With the Mumbai Indians (MI) set to kick off their IPL 2026 campaign at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 against KKR, the Paltan is scrambling for tickets.

If you want to secure a seat at the Wankhede, you need to know that MI follows a tiered release system. Here is the latest update on how to grab your tickets before they vanish.

The MI Family membership: Your secret weapon

Mumbai Indians has officially opened its MI Family Membership for 2026. This is currently the only confirmed way to jump the queue.

Who gets early access? Members (Gold, Silver, and even the Free Blue Tier) get a 24-to-48 hour head start on ticket bookings before they are opened to the general public.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

Copy HTML

HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

How to become a member? Fans can sign up on the official Mumbai Indians website or app. While the Gold tier offers jerseys and kits, the Blue Tier is Free and still provides early access- making it a must-have for every fan.

Official Ticketing Partner: BookMyShow

As of March 12, BookMyShow has officially gone live with Pre-sale Registrations.

What’s the process of pre-sale registration? Currently, fans cannot buy the ticket, but can register their interest. This ensures they get a push notification or email the exact second the window opens.

When will the ticket sales be released? Tickets for the first two home games (vs KKR on March 29 and vs. RCB on April 12) will be released first.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

Copy HTML

HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

Expected Dates

MI Membership Pre-Sale: Expected to begin between March 18-20

General Public Sale: Expected to begin by March 21-22

Match Day 1: March 29 vs KKR (07:30 PM IST).

Step-by-Step: How to Book MI Tickets

-Download the BookMyShow App and search for ‘Mumbai Indians’

-Register your mobile number for the Interested alert

-Sign up for the MI Blue Membership (Free) on the MI Website for early access

-Keep your UPI/Card details ready, Wankhede matches typically sell out in under 15 minutes.

Beware of scams

Beware of Black Market tickets or social media scams. MI and BookMyShow have strictly warned that only digital/physical tickets with verified QR codes from official partners will be allowed entry at the Wankhede gates.