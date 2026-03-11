MI Schedule in IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to start the IPL 2026 season against Kolkata Knight Riders in a home game on March 29. The match has been scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the tournament is set to kick off on Saturday (March 28) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium between RCB and SRH.

The Mumbai Indians finished in the lower half of the table in a challenging IPL 2025 season. MI played 14 matches and struggled with consistency in their bowling department despite strong individual performances from Jasprit Bumrah. Heading into the new season, with Hardik Pandya firmly at the helm and a refreshed tactical roadmap, Mumbai will be determined to reclaim their status as the league’s dominant force.

The early phase of the 2026 calendar presents a balanced mix of traditional rivalries and logistical hurdles for the five-time champions. Following their opener against KKR, the team embarks on a quick trip to the capital to face Delhi Capitals in an afternoon clash, testing their adaptability to the soaring heat of early April. Perhaps the most intriguing fixture in this window is the away game in Guwahati against Rajasthan Royals; the long-distance travel and the unique conditions of the Barsapara Stadium will require MI to show tactical depth beyond their comfort zone at sea level.

Marquee MI-RCB clash on April 12

However, the heartbeat of this phase remains when they host the defending champions, RCB, on April 12. With Rohit Sharma’s experience and Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree strokeplay anchoring the batting, MI’s primary objective in these first four matches is to secure at least six points. This would provide the necessary cushion before the tournament moves into the high-pressure mid-season scramble, where Mumbai has historically either flourished or found themselves playing catch-up.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians squad

MI Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Dewald Brevis, Mohammad Nabi

