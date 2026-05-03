Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign has hit a worrying low after an 8-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, leaving the five-time champions on the brink of elimination. With just two wins from nine matches, Hardik Pandya’s side is currently placed ninth on the points table and now needs nothing short of a miracle to stay alive in the playoff race.

MI’s playoff equation gets complicated

As the league stands on May 3, 2026, Punjab Kings lead the table with 13 points, while Mumbai Indians remain stuck on just 4 points. The gap between MI and the top four has widened significantly, making their path forward extremely narrow.

For MI to even remain mathematically in contention, they must win all five of their remaining league matches. That would take them to 14 points, a total that has rarely been enough in a competitive 10-team IPL format unless other results fall perfectly in their favour. However, if other results go in their favour they would still have an outside chance of securing a place in the Playoffs.

Even if they achieve that perfect run, qualification is far from guaranteed. Several teams above them, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, already boast strong net run rates, giving them a major advantage in tight scenarios.

Net run rate pressure and a do-or-die road ahead

One of Mumbai’s biggest concerns is their poor net run rate, currently at -0.803. In a tightly packed points table, this could prove decisive in tie-break situations. To overcome it, MI will not only need victories but dominant, high-margin wins to improve their standings significantly.

The equation is simple, another defeat will officially end their playoff hopes. With a maximum possible finish of 12 points if they lose even once more, history suggests that would not be enough to qualify in this format.

Wankhede clash becomes start of survival test

Mumbai Indians now return to the Wankhede Stadium for a crucial fixture against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 4. It is effectively a must-win encounter to keep their campaign alive.

For MI, the season has effectively become about survival and it all starts from their den- the Wankhede Stadium.

Next Match: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: May 4

Time: 7:30 PM IST