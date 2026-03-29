The Mumbai Indians (MI) are going into the IPL 2026 season with a very strong team full of top T20 players. After a few years of rebuilding and just missing out on wins, the five-time champions now have a squad that mixes experienced legends with powerful modern hitters. Led by Hardik Pandya, the team is fully focused on winning their sixth IPL title.

The biggest good news for the MI fans (“Paltan”) is that Quinton de Kock is back in the team and they got him for just 1 crore in the auction. Seeing him open the batting again with Rohit Sharma reminds fans of the years when Mumbai won back-to-back titles.

The middle order looks very strong with Suryakumar Yadav, who recently captained a T20 World Cup-winning team along with the reliable Tilak Varma and the hard hitting Will Jacks.

In bowling, MI have brought back the famous pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah, who is coming off an amazing World Cup performance continues to lead the attack. Along with him Boult and the newly signed Deepak Chahar make a very dangerous combination with the new ball.

On top of that, smart additions like Mohammad Izhar and Mayank Markande have made the bench strength strong as well.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) Player Price List

Player Role Price Hardik Pandya (C) All-Rounder Retained Rohit Sharma Batter Retained Suryakumar Yadav Batter Retained Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Retained Tilak Varma Batter Retained Will Jacks All-Rounder Retained Trent Boult Bowler Retained Mitchell Santner All-Rounder Retained Quinton de Kock WK-Batter 1.00 Crore Shardul Thakur All-Rounder 2.00 Crore (Trade) Sherfane Rutherford Batter 2.60 Crore (Trade) Naman Dhir Batter 5.25 Crore (RTM)

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians (MI) Full Squad

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Danish Malewar

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton (WK), Robin Minz (WK)

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (C), Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

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IPL 2026: MI Best Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.