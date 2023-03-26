scorecardresearch
MI beat DC by 7 wickets to lift WPL trophy

Written by PTI
WPL, cricket
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, March 26, 2023.(PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the final to lift the inaugural Women’s Premier League trophy here on Sunday.MI first restricted DC to 131 for 9 and then returned to overhaul the target with three balls to spare.Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed an unbeaten 55-ball 60, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a 39-ball 37 as MI reached 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, skipper Meg Lanning (35 off 29 balls) was the top-scorer for DC after she won the toss and elected to bat at the Brabourne stadium here. Shafali Verma (11) and Marizanne Kapp (18) also reached double figures but couldn’t capitalise on as DC were looking down the barrel at 79 for 9 in 16 overs.

Shikha Pandey (27 not out) and Radha Yadav (27 not out) then added 52 runs off just 24 balls to take DC to a competitive score.Hayley Matthews returned with incredible figures of 4-2-5-3, while Issy Wong (3/42) continued her sensational run, claiming three more wickets and Melie Kerr (2/18) was the other wicket taker for MI.

Brief Score:

Delhi Capitals: 131 for 9 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 35; Hayley Matthews 3/5, Issy Wong 3/42).Mumbai Indians: 134 for 3 in 19.3 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 60 not out, Harmanpreet kaur 37; Radha Yadav 1/24).

First published on: 26-03-2023 at 23:08 IST

