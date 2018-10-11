MeToo movement hits cricket: Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, Arjuna Ranatunga accused of assault

The woman alleged that Malinga had pushed her in bed and tried to climb onto her face. (Reuters)

Sri Lankan fast bowler and former Mumbai Indians player Lasith Malinga has been accused of assault by a woman. In a tweet by singer Chinamayi Sripada, a woman who wants to remain anonymous has revealed that Lasith Malinga had assaulted her at a Mumbai hotel during an IPL season. The woman alleged that Malinga had pushed her in bed and tried to climb onto her face. She added that she was afraid to reveal this story back then as she knew people would not believe her and instead call her names. Here is the tweet by Chinmayi –

Malinga is not the first cricketer to be accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, similar allegations were made against Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain Arjun Ranatunga by an Indian flight attendant. The woman had alleged that during one his India visits, Ranatunga had grabbed her by the waist and slid his hands along the side of her breasts.

“Ranatunga grabs me by waist, sliding his hands along the side of my breasts, I scream fearing the worst, kicking on his legs and feet. Threatening him of dire consequences, passport cancellation, reporting it to the cops etc., for he is a Sri Lankan misbehaving with an Indian. Wasting no time, I dashed for the hotel reception a good run on an incline screaming on top of my voice. The reception said, “it is your private matter” and that they can’t help me,” the woman wrote in her Facebook post.

Ranatunga is currently Sri Lanka’s Minister of Petroleum Resources Development while Malinga made a comeback to the national side during the recently concluded Asia Cup. He had played 10 seasons of IPL for Mumbai Indians, picking up 154 wickets from 110 matches in the league.