MeToo movement: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri accused of sexual harassment

Johri, who has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016, has been accused by a journalist through an anonymous post. (Source: IE File)

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is the latest in the long list of high-profile names from India to be accused of sexual harassment. Johri, who has served as the BCCI CEO since April 2016, has been accused by a journalist through an anonymous post. Author Harnidh Kaur shared screenshots of the detailed account of the victim on her Twitter handle.

The woman has accused Johri of taking advantage of her as the two had met over coffee for a job opportunity. Kaur has shared the account on her Twitter handle with a message reading: “had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo”

Here is the post shared by Kaur who tweets by the name @PedestrianPoet –

had emails sent about a BUNCH of head honchos in media. survivor has asked to not put out all the names. Rahul Johari, your #timesup #metoo pic.twitter.com/L78Ihkk1u0 — hk {on a hiatus} (@PedestrianPoet) October 12, 2018

Johri isn’t the first name from the cricketing fraternity to be named as part of the #MeToo movement. Earlier, Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had been accused of harassment by an Indian flight attendant at a Mumbai hotel. In a detailed Facebook post, the woman had alleged that Ranatunga had grabbed her by the waist and when she complained about the incident, she was told, “It is your private matter.”

Another woman had accused Sri Lankan fast-bowler Lasith Malinga of alleged harassment. The woman had claimed that Malinga had harassed her when he was in India for one of the seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Before his stint with the BCCI, Johri had served as the Executive Vice President and General Manager – South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific. Currently, he is responsible for “smooth functioning of operations, stakeholder management and building robust strategies for further promoting the sport.”