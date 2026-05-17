The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw may have quietly set up one final blockbuster between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Argentina placed in Group J and Portugal drawn in Group K, the two football legends are now on a potential collision course deep in the knockout stages. But contrary to what many initially assumed, topping their groups would not send them toward opposite sides of the bracket.

It would actually bring them closer together.

According to FIFA’s official 2026 knockout structure, if both Argentina and Portugal finish first in their groups, Messi and Ronaldo could face each other in the quarter-finals on July 11 in Kansas City.

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Why the bracket changes everything

The confusion comes from the new 48-team World Cup format.

World Cup 2026 will feature 12 groups and a 32-team knockout stage, creating a much more complex bracket system than previous editions. Finishing positions no longer simply split teams into neat opposite halves of the draw.

In this structure, the winners of Group J and Group K are connected through the same knockout pathway.

That means if both teams dominate their groups, they move steadily toward each other instead of away from each other.

How can Argentina and Portugal meet in the quarter-finals

If Argentina top Group J, they enter Match 86 in the Round of 32. If Portugal win Group K, they move into Match 87. Should both sides win those opening knockout games: Argentina would advance to Match 95 in Atlanta. Portugal would advance to Match 96 in Vancouver.

The winners of those two matches would then meet in Match 100, the quarter-final scheduled for July 11 in Kansas City.

In simple terms, the cleanest route for a Messi vs Ronaldo showdown is now surprisingly direct: Both teams simply need to win their groups and survive two knockout matches.

A World Cup final is actually less likely

Ironically, a World Cup final between Argentina and Portugal becomes harder if both teams top their groups. Because they are placed on the same side of the bracket as group winners, they cannot meet in the final under that scenario.

For Messi and Ronaldo to potentially face each other in the July 19 final in New Jersey, one of the two teams would likely need to finish second in their group or advance through an alternate knockout pathway shaped by the tournament’s third-place qualification system.

That reshuffling could move them onto opposite halves of the draw.

The final World Cup chapter?

There is also a powerful emotional layer surrounding the possibility.

Messi will be 39 during the tournament. Ronaldo will be 41.

World Cup 2026 is widely expected to be the final World Cup appearance for both players, two superstars whose rivalry has defined nearly two decades of football history.

Between them, they have won Ballons d’Or, Champions League trophies, league titles and almost every major honour available in club football.

Yet the World Cup has never produced a direct knockout clash between them. That could finally change in the United States next summer.The first hurdle: getting out of the groups Before the knockout permutations begin, both teams still need to safely navigate the group stage.

Argentina’s Group J includes Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Portugal’s Group K contains DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

On paper, both sides are favourites to qualify comfortably. But the difference between finishing first and second could dramatically alter the knockout landscape.

And if both teams do finish top? Football may finally get the Messi vs Ronaldo World Cup showdown it has spent years imagining, not in the final, but in a quarter-final under the lights in Kansas City.