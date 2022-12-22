scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Messi to stay with PSG; had extended contract before World Cup win: Reports

The 35-year-old forward helped Argentina win the World Cup after defeating France on penalties.

Written by Sports Desk
Messi to stay with PSG; had extended contract before World Cup win: Reports
Messi has been instrumental in helping the Paris Saint-Germain to a great start in the European competitions.

Lionel Messi before lifting the World Cup 2022 with Argentina, has agreed to stay with football club Paris St. Germain until 2023-24, according to a report in France.

After 16 years, 35-year-old forward was finally able to lift the World Cup trophy following Argentina’s victory over France. It took him 16 years since playing his maiden World Cup tournament to land the coveted prize.

Also Read

According to the report, an agreement was reached in December, during the World Cup, regarding the extension of the contract of Lionel Messi. PSG were not immediately available for comment.

Also Read

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris St. Germain, said earlier this month that the club’s officials would begin negotiations regarding the extension of Lionel’s contract after the World Cup.

After spending two decades with Barcelona, where he was regarded as one of the best players in the world of football, Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG in 2021. It was reported that he was considering other offers, such as those from Inter Miami and FC Barcelona.

In the current season, Messi has been instrumental in helping the Paris Saint-Germain to a great start in the European competitions. He has 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

Also Read

Since his debut with Barcelona, Lionel has won multiple LaLiga titles and the Champions League. He also received the Ballon d’Or award seven times.

According to a report released by Deloitte, the Paris Saint-Germain football club has a turnover of around 556 million annually. It is currently ranked seventh in the world in terms of its worth, says the Forbes magazine.

More Stories on
Lionel Messi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 02:58:29 pm