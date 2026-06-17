Some records in sport feel permanent until Lionel Messi gets involved.

The Argentina captain added another remarkable chapter to his World Cup legacy on Tuesday, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria and moving level with Germany great Miroslav Klose as the highest goalscorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history.

At 38, and appearing in a record sixth World Cup, Messi produced a performance that reminded supporters why he remains one of football’s defining figures. More importantly for Argentina, the defending champions began their title defence with three points and a statement victory.

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Messi turns Kansas City into his stage

The breakthrough arrived in the 17th minute.

Collecting possession in a central area, Messi drove towards the edge of the penalty box before bending a trademark left-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Luca Zidane. It was the kind of goal that has defined his career- controlled, precise and seemingly inevitable once he found space, finding the top corner after a little deflection of the goalkeeper’s gloves.

His second goal, shortly after the hour mark, came through instinct rather than artistry.

After helping initiate the attacking move, Messi followed the play into the penalty area and reacted quickest when Zidane failed to hold an initial effort, tapping into an empty net to double Argentina’s advantage.

The historic moment arrived in the 76th minute.

Substitute Nicolas Gonzalez found Messi on the edge of the box during a swift counterattack and the Argentine captain made no mistake, driving a low finish into the corner to complete his hat-trick and write himself into the World Cup record books once again.

Level with Klose

The third goal carried significance beyond the result.

It was Messi’s 16th goal at FIFA World Cups, drawing him level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose at the top of the men’s all-time scoring charts.

Most goals in men’s World Cup history

Player Country Goals Lionel Messi Argentina 16 Miroslav Klose Germany 16 Ronaldo Nazario Brazil 15

Messi reached the milestone during his 27th World Cup appearance, extending a tournament career that began back in Germany in 2006.

A record and a reminder

The World Cup has often been described as football’s ultimate stage, and few players have embraced it quite like Messi.

From his teenage debut in 2006 to lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, the Argentine has spent two decades shaping some of the tournament’s defining moments. His latest hat-trick served as a reminder that even at 38, he remains capable of influencing matches at the highest level.

For FIFA, broadcasters and tournament organisers, Messi’s continued presence remains one of the competition’s biggest attractions. Every appearance carries the possibility of another record, another milestone and another moment that resonates far beyond the stadium.

Standing ovation for a World Cup great

With the result secured and history made, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni withdrew Messi in the 79th minute.

More than 70,000 supporters inside the Kansas City venue rose to applaud as the captain made his way to the bench.

The ovation was not only for a hat-trick.

It was recognition of a player who has spent 20 years redefining what is possible on football’s biggest stage and who, even now, continues to add to a legacy that few thought could grow any larger.