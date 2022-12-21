Messi gets emotional! Shares video showing journey of nearly 30 years

Recently, Lionel Messi’s illustrious journey in the world of soccer touched its zenith when the footballer picked the prestigious trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Since his team’s win against France, he has been sharing various posts about his journey. In one such post, he documented his journey of 30 years as a player. He shared a video to show his various achievements since childhood.

The post has gone viral and received 18,344,246 likes. His fans posted various comments while reacting to the video, including some shared heart emoticons. Many also addressed him as GOAT (Greatest of all time).

Lionel Andres Messi is also known as Leo Messi. He is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. He captains the Argentina national team. The player is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the world of soccer.

He has triumphed a record seven Ballon d’Or awards, an impressive six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the soccer club (in 2021), Messi had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona. For his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup’s 22nd edition took place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022, making it the first World Cup held in the Arab world and Muslim world. Reportedly, at an estimated cost of over $220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup ever held to date. However, this figure is disputed by Qatari officials.

France was the defending champion. In the 2018 final, the country defeated Croatia 4–2.