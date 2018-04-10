Meet Kerala couple who named their son after Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Kerala couple from Malappuram has named their newborn baby – “Mehd Ozil”. (Source: Arsenal Video Grab)

In one of the most heartwarming stories of the recent times, a Kerala couple from Malappuram has named their newborn baby – “Mehd Ozil”, after English football club Arsenal’s German midfielder Mesut Ozil. The love for football has surpassed the love for cricket in God’s own country as the couple hailing from Manjeri in Malappuram district has named their baby after the famous football player. “As a kid, I was very interested in sports. But my main interest was always Arsenal,” said the boy’s father Inzamam-ul-Haq who is a die-hard fan of Arsenal.

The story of Inzamam and his wife was shared by Arsenal FC on their official Facebook page with the title – ‘A story of a special young fan from Kerala’. The video has garnered around 2 lakh views and is receiving praises from all over.

In the video, Inzamam says that as soon as Fidha got pregnant with their child, they had decided that if it was a boy, his name would be something related to Arsenal. He even considered naming his boy Mohamed Elneny, another midfielder for Arsenal, but his first choice was always Ozil. Furthermore, he said, “the way he creates the chances… he sees spaces that other players don’t see.”

Watch video here:

Interestingly, his better half and loved ones also accepted the name without any protest. ‘Mesut’ was supplanted with ‘Mehd’ which, Inzamam says, signifies “instructor” in Turkish, trailed by Ozil, which meant “genuine”. Inzamam added that he would love to see his son as a footballer but emphasized that the decision would purely be made by his son. He also expressed his love to meet Mesut Ozil one day.

This isn’t the first time when Inzamam’s family took their fandom to another level. His father had named him after the legendary Pakistan batsman and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. Malappuram is well known for its love for football and with just 70 days left for FIFA World Cup, one could expect the craze to hit its peak.