It was a shocking day in Shanghai for the McLaren racing team as both of their cars, driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, failed to start, registering a DNS (Did Not Start) next to their names as Kimi Antonelli won his maiden F1 race to claim the top of the podium position.

Why did neither of the McLaren drivers start the Chinese Grand Prix?

The mechanical collapse began an hour before the race. Norris’s MCL40 developed a terminal electronics issue on the Mercedes power unit side. Despite a frantic effort by mechanics to strip the car’s floor and inspect the wiring loom, the engine refused to fire. Norris, who had qualified P6, was forced to remain in the garage.

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This was a second DNS in two consecutive races for the McLaren side, as their second driver, Piastri, had failed to start in the Australian Grand Prix. But it was going to get worse for McLaren as Piastri’s car failed to start as well. He had reached his P5 grid slot, but a sudden, catastrophic electrical surge struck his car as the field prepared to move.

Mechanics were forced to wheel the car back to the pit lane, confirming McLaren’s first total race withdrawal since the 2005 United States Grand Prix.

McLaren 2026 Season: Official Performance Tracker

RoundGrand PrixDriverRace FinishPoints EarnedStatus
1AustraliaLando NorrisP510Classified
1AustraliaOscar Piastri0DNS
2ChinaLando Norris0DNS
2ChinaOscar Piastri0DNS

Piastri’s Unwanted Record: Two Consecutive DNS Results

This has been a start to forget for Piastri, who, much like in Shanghai, was unable to start his race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. As a result, Piastri became the first driver in 57 years to record two consecutive non-starts.

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The last driver to suffer this specific streak was Ricardo Zonta of BAR in 1999. And specifically McLaren, it was the team founder Bruce McLaren in 1969. As a result, Piastri remains the only driver on the grid yet to complete a single racing lap in the 2026 championship.

Historical Context: Consecutive DNS Records

This table tracks drivers who have been unable to start in two consecutive Grand Prix events.

DriverSeasonTeamEventsPrimary Cause
Oscar Piastri2026McLarenAustralia, ChinaRecon Lap Crash / Electrical
Bruce McLaren1969McLarenU.S., MexicoTechnical/Mechanical
Ricardo Zonta1999BARBrazil, San MarinoInjury/Mechanical
Al Pease1967EagleCanada, USABattery/Technical

Investigation Launched by McLaren Regarding Double DNS

McLaren has launched an investigation with engine supplier Mercedes to determine why both of its cars suffered terminal electrical faults that ruled them out of the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

“We just have to take it on the chin, learn what the problem was, and make sure it never happens again,” Norris was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

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“Everyone in the team is frustrated; our engineers, mechanics and HPP (Mercedes High Performance Powertrains) teammates. All of us want to go racing and score points.”