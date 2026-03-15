It was a shocking day in Shanghai for the McLaren racing team as both of their cars, driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, failed to start, registering a DNS (Did Not Start) next to their names as Kimi Antonelli won his maiden F1 race to claim the top of the podium position.

Why did neither of the McLaren drivers start the Chinese Grand Prix?

The mechanical collapse began an hour before the race. Norris’s MCL40 developed a terminal electronics issue on the Mercedes power unit side. Despite a frantic effort by mechanics to strip the car’s floor and inspect the wiring loom, the engine refused to fire. Norris, who had qualified P6, was forced to remain in the garage.

This was a second DNS in two consecutive races for the McLaren side, as their second driver, Piastri, had failed to start in the Australian Grand Prix. But it was going to get worse for McLaren as Piastri’s car failed to start as well. He had reached his P5 grid slot, but a sudden, catastrophic electrical surge struck his car as the field prepared to move.

A message from Andrea following the Chinese GP 💬#McLarenF1 | #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Cfn5xsS7t — McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (@McLarenF1) March 15, 2026

Mechanics were forced to wheel the car back to the pit lane, confirming McLaren’s first total race withdrawal since the 2005 United States Grand Prix.

McLaren 2026 Season: Official Performance Tracker

Round Grand Prix Driver Race Finish Points Earned Status 1 Australia Lando Norris P5 10 Classified 1 Australia Oscar Piastri — 0 DNS 2 China Lando Norris — 0 DNS 2 China Oscar Piastri — 0 DNS

Piastri’s Unwanted Record: Two Consecutive DNS Results

This has been a start to forget for Piastri, who, much like in Shanghai, was unable to start his race at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. As a result, Piastri became the first driver in 57 years to record two consecutive non-starts.

ALSO READ F1 Standings 2026: Updated World Championship points table after Kimi Antonelli wins Chinese Grand Prix

The last driver to suffer this specific streak was Ricardo Zonta of BAR in 1999. And specifically McLaren, it was the team founder Bruce McLaren in 1969. As a result, Piastri remains the only driver on the grid yet to complete a single racing lap in the 2026 championship.

Historical Context: Consecutive DNS Records

This table tracks drivers who have been unable to start in two consecutive Grand Prix events.

Driver Season Team Events Primary Cause Oscar Piastri 2026 McLaren Australia, China Recon Lap Crash / Electrical Bruce McLaren 1969 McLaren U.S., Mexico Technical/Mechanical Ricardo Zonta 1999 BAR Brazil, San Marino Injury/Mechanical Al Pease 1967 Eagle Canada, USA Battery/Technical

Investigation Launched by McLaren Regarding Double DNS

McLaren has launched an investigation with engine supplier Mercedes to determine why both of its cars suffered terminal electrical faults that ruled them out of the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

“We just have to take it on the chin, learn what the problem was, and make sure it never happens again,” Norris was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

ALSO READ Why have F1 postponed Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

“Everyone in the team is frustrated; our engineers, mechanics and HPP (Mercedes High Performance Powertrains) teammates. All of us want to go racing and score points.”