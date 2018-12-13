MC Mary Kom Honoured with ‘Meethoileima’ title by Manipur government

CM Biren declared that the stretch of the road which leads to the Games Village in Imphal West district will be named as MC Mary Kom Road.

Mary Kom instagram

Six-times World Women Boxing Champion and Olympic medalist, MC Mary Kom has been conferred with the title of “Meethoileima” for her exemplary achievement in the field of boxing. MC Mary Kom as Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom is known as Magnificent Mary, created history in women’s boxing the previous month after she won her sixth world championship gold at the 10th World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi.

The title “Meethoileima” – can be loosely translated as “great or exceptional lady”.

Kom was honoured by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a felicitation ceremony which was held at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal on Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.

MC Mary Kom was felicitated in Imphal.

The big event had cabinet Ministers, MLAs and sports persons in attendance. The Chief Minister told that the council of ministers decided to honour May Kom, after they consulted with intellectuals and experts. The idea behind the title is is “based on the concept of honouring a warrior or kings/queens ‘angamba-angambi’ on achieving victory in a war.”

As CM Biren made the announcement, attendees gave the ace ringster a standing ovation.

To mark the occasion, she wore a colourful attire which is known to be worn by a Queen which included a head gear (kajengjei), sarong (phanek mapan naibi), belt (khwangchet) and chadar (apaba inna-phi); this particular attire symbolises the highest status bestowed upon a woman as a mark of respect.

In addition, CM Biren declared that a road will also be  named after Kom. It is noteworthy that the stretch of the road which leads  to the Games Village in Imphal West district will be named as MC Mary Kom Road. The government also presented the star athlete with a cheque of Rs 10,00,000/- (Rupees ten lakhs).

An elated MC Mary Kom told Indian Express, “I don’t know how I will repay people’s debt”, said the ace boxer. Kom now has big task ahead of her – The 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, the Chief Minister also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating her as a Rajya Sabha member and choosing Manipur to establish the lone Sports University in the country.

