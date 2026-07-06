Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are tied on seven goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 but the race for the Golden Boot is far from level. With the quarter-finals approaching, FIFA’s tiebreak rules have handed the France forward a narrow advantage.

The race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has become one of the tournament’s defining storylines.

Following Erling Haaland’s match-winning brace against Brazil in the Round of 16, three of football’s biggest stars now sit level at the top of the scoring charts.

Haaland, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have each scored seven goals.

Yet despite the identical tally, only one of them currently occupies first place.

That player is Mbappe.

Why Mbappe is ahead

Unlike many domestic leagues, the World Cup Golden Boot is not decided by goals alone. When players finish level on goals, FIFA applies a series of tiebreakers. The first is assists.

Mbappe has registered two assists during France’s run to the quarter-finals, giving him the edge over both Messi and Haaland, who have one assist each.

If players remain tied after goals and assists, FIFA then considers total minutes played, rewarding the player who has needed fewer minutes to reach the same goal tally.

That means every goal, assist and minute on the pitch could prove decisive over the remainder of the tournament.

Three very different routes to seven

While the numbers are identical, each contender has arrived there in a different way.

Mbappe has once again underlined his reputation as one of international football’s most reliable tournament performers. His goals have come across both the group stage and knockout rounds, helping France reach a fourth successive World Cup quarter-final.

Messi, playing what is expected to be his final World Cup, has continued to drive Argentina’s campaign with a series of influential performances. The captain has combined goals with creativity, once again proving central to the defending champions’ attack.

Haaland’s challenge has gathered momentum later in the tournament. The Norway striker announced himself on the biggest stage with two decisive goals against Brazil, sending his country into the quarter-finals for the first time and bringing himself firmly into Golden Boot contention.

Rank Player Team Goals Assists 1 Kylian Mbappe France 7 2 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 7 0 3 Erling Haaland Norway 7 0

Quarter-finals could decide the race

The battle now enters its most decisive phase.

Every remaining match offers an opportunity to pull clear but also carries greater pressure as defensive margins become tighter.

Norway face England in one quarter-final, while France take on Morocco. Argentina’s path to the semi-finals will also keep Messi firmly in contention if the holders continue their title defence but before that they have Round of 16 match against Egypt remaining.

With all three players still alive in the tournament, the Golden Boot remains entirely open.