Mayers, Stoinis shine in power-hitting spectacle, leading LSG to 2nd highest IPL total and victory vs PBKS | Match report

Punjab Kings struggled to keep up with the required run-rate, despite Atharava Taide’s impressive knock of 66 off 36 balls.

Written by FE Online
LSG's total of 257/5 was just six runs shy of the highest ever total in the IPL, achieved by RCB in 2013. (Image/AP)

Lucknow Super Giants put on an incredible display of power-hitting to achieve the second highest total in the history of the IPL, beating the Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring match. Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers led the charge for LSG, blasting their way to 257/5, the highest total of the season so far. Mayers smashed 54 runs off just 24 balls, while Stoinis was equally impressive with 72 runs off 40 balls, hitting five sixes and six fours. They were well supported by Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19).

In response, Punjab Kings struggled to keep up with the required run-rate, despite Atharava Taide’s impressive knock of 66 off 36 balls. Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) tried to keep the chase alive but fell short. Even the return of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who won the toss and chose to bowl, could not inspire Punjab to victory. They eventually ended up with 201 runs.

The LSG innings got off to a blazing start with Mayers smashing four boundaries in his opening over off Arshdeep Singh. He went on to hit seven fours and four sixes in his innings. After Mayers was dismissed, Stoinis and Badoni shared an 89-run partnership to maintain the momentum. 

LSG’s total of 257/5 was just six runs shy of the highest ever total in the IPL, achieved by RCB in 2013. Punjab Kings’ bowlers had a tough day, with all but one conceding more than 10 runs per over. Even the usually economical Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs in his four overs.

LSG’s fifth win in eight matches solidified their position in the top half of the IPL table, while Punjab Kings suffered their fourth loss in eight games. The massive total proved too much for Punjab Kings to chase down. With the top teams in the IPL all closely matched, every match is important, and LSG’s win put them in a strong position for the remainder of the season.

First published on: 29-04-2023 at 00:31 IST

