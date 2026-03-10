Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has been appointed as the batting coach of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The franchise announced the decision on Tuesday.

A two-time ODI World Cup winner, Matthew Hayden was one of the most destructive opening batters of his time.

He now joins the coaching staff of Gujarat Titans, bringing vast international experience and a deep understanding of modern T20 batting in the Indian Premier League. His knowledge is expected to help strengthen the team’s batting approach.

Stellar international career

Matthew Hayden played 273 international matches for the Australia national cricket team across formats, scoring more than 15,000 runs. He was also part of several successful ICC campaigns and played a key role in Australia’s major tournament victories.

Commenting on the appointment, Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket at GT, said the arrival of Matthew Hayden comes at an important stage for Gujarat Titans.

“His (Matthew’s) experience at the ‌highest level, ​coupled with ​his ​ability to mentor emerging talent, will be instrumental ​in shaping our batting identity ⁠for the seasons ahead,” he said.

Hayden sets high standards for Titans batting

Sharing his thoughts, Hayden said: “Good batting applies pressure. Great batting owns the game. That’s the standard we want to set at Gujarat Titans.”

Hayden was known for his aggressive yet technically solid batting style, which played a key role in shaping the modern powerplay approach in white-ball cricket. His ability to dominate bowlers early in the innings made him one of the most feared openers of his era.

Hayden also featured in 32 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his playing career where his powerful batting suited the fast-paced nature of the tournament. He scored 1107 runs at a strike rate of 137.52. The left-handed batter smashed 8 half-centuries. Meanwhile, reports suggest that former Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is unlikely to be part of the coaching staff of Gujarat Titans this season.