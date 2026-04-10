The wait for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Matheesha Pathirana in IPL 2026 is almost over. However, fans need to hold their breath for just a few more days. After a high-stakes Rs 18 crore auction signing, the speedster’s absence has been a glaring void in KKR’s struggling pace attack, especially after their fourth defeat in a row in IPL 2026.

Here is the comprehensive breakdown of his injury status, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) clearance process, and when he is expected to finally don the Purple and Gold.

What happened to Pathirana?

Pathirana sustained a calf strain during Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign earlier this year. The injury was severe enough to rule him out of the latter stages of the tournament and delayed his departure for the IPL. He has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Colombo under the supervision of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) medical staff.

Current recovery status

The news from Colombo is increasingly positive:

Back in the Nets: As of April 7, Pathirana has officially resumed bowling in the nets. While he isn’t yet operating at his trademark 150 clicks, he is gradually increasing his intensity.

Physical Progress: He is currently participating in structured drills focusing on sprint mechanics and agility to ensure the calf can handle the high-impact landing of his unique slinging action.

Why KKR need him now

KKR’s 2026 campaign has been hampered by a depleted pace unit. With the likes of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out for the season, the bowling has lacked death overs specialist.

The Impact: Pathirana’s ability to nail yorkers at will is seen as the missing piece of the puzzle for a team that has already leaked 200+ totals twice this season and could not close out the game against LSG despite reducing them to 128/7.

For KKR, Pathirana could just be the player they need to reignite their hopes of a Playoff qualification.