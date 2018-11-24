Mary Kom wins record sixth gold medal in Women’s World Championships

Indian boxing legend M.C. Mary Kom scripted history by clinching a record sixth World Championship Gold medal in the light flyweight 48 kilogram category.
Indian boxing legend M.C. Mary Kom scripted history by clinching a record sixth World Championship Gold medal in the light flyweight 48 kilogram category after outclassing Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota 5:0 at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.
(Further details awaited.)
