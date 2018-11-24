Mary Kom wins record sixth gold medal in Women’s World Championships

By: | Updated: November 24, 2018 4:46 PM

Indian boxing legend M.C. Mary Kom scripted history by clinching a record sixth World Championship Gold medal in the light flyweight 48 kilogram category.

Mary Kom, mary kom gold, Women's World Championships, mary kom World Championships gold, mary kom wins gold, mary kom world championshipMary Kom (Source: IE)

Indian boxing legend M.C. Mary Kom scripted history by clinching a record sixth World Championship Gold medal in the light flyweight 48 kilogram category after outclassing Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota 5:0 at the K.D. Jadhav Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

(Further details awaited.)

