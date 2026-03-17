The Hyderabad franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be playing their first-ever season, have announced Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne as the captain of the side. The announcement was made on March 17, 2026. The Hyderabad Kingsmen will open their PSL account with the first match on March 26 against Lahore Qalandars.

Labuschagne was secured as a direct signing for approximately PKR 5.88 Crore ($210,000). While there was initially a doubt over his availability due to Australia’s domestic schedule, Queensland’s early exit from the Sheffield Shield cleared his path to be available for the entire tournament.

Marnus Labuschagne: T20 Career Statistical Breakdown

While Labuschagne is globally recognised for his Test dominance, his T20 game has seen a steady rise, particularly through his long-standing association with the Brisbane Heat and his stints in the T20 Blast.

Notably, this 2026 season marks his official PSL debut, having previously only played one international T20 in Pakistan (Lahore, 2022).

T20 Batting & Bowling Records (as of March 2026)

Format / League Matches Runs Average Strike Rate High Score Wickets Best Bowling Overall T20 59 1,381 26.55 126.81 93* 40 5/11 Big Bash League (BBL) 31 643 22.96 121.09 77 13 3/13 T20 Blast (UK) 16 247 19 118.75 58 17 5/11 T20 International (T20I) 1 2 2 50 2 0 N/A PSL (Career) 0 0 — — — 0 —

Labuschagne joined by Gillespie

Marnus is one of three Australians leading franchises in PSL 11, joining Steve Smith (Multan Sultans) and David Warner (Karachi Kings). He will be supported by a familiar face in the dugout, as former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie takes the reins at Hyderabad as Head Coach. Gillespie was removed as Pakistan’s head coach unceremoniously after misunderstanding with the board during the team’s tour of Australia in December 2024.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Leadership & Star Power