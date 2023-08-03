During a heart-wrenching Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires, former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Marcelo found himself in tears after a fateful challenge on Luciano Sanchez of Argentinos Juniors. What was meant to be a routine dribble turned into a nightmare as Marcelo’s leading foot inadvertently caught Sanchez high on the shin with significant force. The result was devastating: Sanchez’s leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him writhing in agony on the pitch.

Immediate medical attention was paramount, and Sanchez was rushed to the hospital for surgery to repair his knee. The prognosis is a long road to recovery, with several months of rehabilitation ahead. Marcelo was visibly shaken by the incident as he left the field in tears. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, he took to social media to extend his heartfelt apologies to Sanchez, stressing that the challenge was entirely “unintentional.”

Regrettably, the consequences extended beyond the emotional toll on Marcelo. The red card he received, his first in over a year, will keep him out of Fluminense’s next two Copa Libertadores matches. In the aftermath of the heart-rending event, Marcelo posted on Instagram, reflecting on the difficult moment on the pitch and offering his sincerest wishes for Sanchez’s recovery, sending all the strength in the world.

Meanwhile, Fluminense FC also joined in expressing their solidarity and support for Sanchez. They shared a message on social media, conveying their wishes for the Argentinos Juniors defender’s speedy recovery, acknowledging the unfortunate accident that transpired during the match.

As the final whistle blew, the first leg of the round of 16 clash concluded in a 1-1 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.