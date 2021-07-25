Manika stuns world number 32 to reach third round

The world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent.
India’s table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday upset world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women’s singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics here.
The world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match that lasted 57 minutes.
- Tokyo Olympics: IOA requests govt to allow Olympic contingent to enter country without COVID-19 RT PCR test report
- Idea Exchange with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra: "Don’t know how Olympics will transpire. Must go in with open mind. Protocols in place, but will they be enough? Don’t know"
- PM Modi speaks to Chanu, says could not have asked for happier start to Tokyo Olympics
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.