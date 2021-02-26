  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manchester United to face AC Milan; Arsenal to face Olympiakos; Tottenham play Zagreb in Europa League last 16

February 26, 2021 9:15 PM

Europa League last 16: Two-time UEFA Cup winner Tottenham plays the first leg at Dinamo Zagreb, and 1992 winner Ajax is at home first against Young Boys of Switzerland.

Former European champions Manchester United and AC Milan will meet in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Friday’s draw sends Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the English club where he played for two years, including the 2016-17 season when United won its only Europa League title.

Seven-time European Cup winner Milan has never won the Europa League, or its predecessor the UEFA Cup — the only continental title it has yet to win.

Arsenal will face Olympiakos and goes back to Piraeus for its second straight game in the competition. Arsenal used the Olympiakos stadium as a neutral venue on Thursday to beat Benfica 3-2 in the ‘home’ leg in the round of 32.

Some venues could change due to national restrictions on travel and quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molde is unlikely to play in Norway for the second leg against Granada of Spain. Molde played its round-of-32 ‘home’ game against Hoffenheim at Villarreal’s stadium in Spain.

First-leg games are on March 11 and return matches on March 18.

