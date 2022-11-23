Manchester United terminates Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract! End of an era?

Manchester United has parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, and needless to say, the news has shaken football fanatics all over the world. The club took to Twitter on Tuesday and posted, “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

The news is sudden as the Portugal captain is set to begin his world cup campaign in Qatar. Manchester United terminated his contract in a move that they described as “mutual”. This decision comes after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Talk TV where he said that he feels “betrayed” and that senior figures have tried to force him out of Old Trafford.

Ronaldo explained that not only the club but also two or three guys around the club were trying to force him out of the club. When again asked whether the seniors of the club were trying to oust him, he said, “Yes, I don’t care. People should know the truth. This is not the first time this has happened to me. I felt betrayed and people don’t want me to be here.”