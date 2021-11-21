Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after poor run of results

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision," United said in a statement.
Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League.
