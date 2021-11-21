Manchester United sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after poor run of results

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Reuters)

Manchester United sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, a day after a 4-1 defeat by promoted Watford left the Old Trafford club seventh in the Premier League.

“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager. Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United said in a statement.