Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho as manager after 3-1 loss to Liverpool

The Portuguese’s sacking continues his run of never completing four consecutive seasons in charge of a club.

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United manager following a dreadful series of results, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The Portuguese’s last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by Liverpool on Sunday, which left them 19 points behind their opponents.

“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in the statement. With the announcement, his two and a half years tenure came to an end.

Read | IPL auction 2019 LIVE Updates: Jaydev Unadkat again cracks jackpot, goes to RR for Rs 8.40 crore

55-year-old Mourinho won the League Cup and the Europa League at Old Trafford. But United are at the sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after 17 games, who beat them 3-1 at Anfield on Sunday. It the United’s worst tally at this stage since 1990-91 and they are closer to the relegation zone.

The Portuguese’s sacking continues his run of never completing four consecutive seasons in charge of a club. It comes after a fall-out with £89m record signing Paul Pogba. Pogba was an unused substitute for the defeat at Anfield.

Also read | Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja get into heated argument on field during second Test

“A caretaker-manager will be appointed until the end of the season while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager,” the statement further read. “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.”

The club also considered the growing unhappiness from fans under Mourinho.