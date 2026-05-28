For the first time in a very long time a English Premier League season has ended without Manchester United being in the news for the wrong reasons. On the contrary, they are in the headlines for the right reasons, ending their long term loss on operational costs and making a profit of a whopping 37.5 million pounds (Rs 428 Crore).

The amount was revealed following the release of their third-quarter fiscal financial results.

How did Manchester United achieve the profit?

INEOS—the chemical conglomerate owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe took total operational control of the club in February 2024. Since then the reforms are underway.

According to the audited figures for the nine-month period ending March 31, 2026, Manchester United recorded a striking operating profit of 37.5 million pounds (approx. Rs 414 Crore).

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To put that into perspective, the club’s adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) surged by a staggering 29% to 187.5 million pounds (approx. ₹2,058 Crore), compared to 145.3 million pounds in the previous cycle. Total quarterly revenue also jumped 18.1% to 189.5 million pounds (approx. ₹2,080 Crore), heavily insulated by a 57% explosion in broadcasting rights and a booming retail and merchandising wing.

The Financial Swing (Nine Months Ending March 31)

Financial Metric Fiscal Year 2024–25 Current Fiscal Year 2025–26 The Total Shift Operating Result 3.2 Million Pounds Loss (~₹35 Crore) 37.7 Million Pounds Profit (~₹414 Crore) +40.9 Million Pounds具 Swing Adjusted EBITDA 145.3 Million Pounds (~₹1,595 Crore) 187.5 Million Pounds (~₹2,058 Crore) +29.0% Increase Full-Year Projected Revenue — 655M – 665 Million Pounds (~₹7,200 Crore) Record-breaking Territory

The Bleeding Before the Mend: What Were the Prior Operational Costs For United?

To understand why an operating profit is being celebrated like a trophy, you have to look at the bloated, unchecked operational costs that crippled the club immediately prior to this turnaround.

Before INEOS took total control of football and corporate operations, Manchester United was a case study in corporate inefficiency. During the identical nine-month window in 2024–25, the club burned through money so rapidly it recorded a 3.2 million pounds (~₹35 Crore) operating loss—which eventually spiraled into a catastrophic full-year net loss of over 113.2 million pounds (~₹1,240 Crore) by the end of that fiscal cycle.

The primary culprits behind those devastating operational costs included:

The Bloated Wage Bill & Payoffs: Squandering massive weekly wages on underperforming squad players, compounded by expensive severance packages for departing managerial staff.

Massive Headcount Inefficiencies: United maintained an active workforce of nearly 1,150 non-playing employees—by far the largest corporate staff in the Premier League—which ran up millions in unnecessary administrative overhead.

Unchecked Operational Waste: Excessive expenses tied to corporate travel, redundant middle management, and poorly optimized internal systems.

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The INEOS Blueprint: How the Profit Was Carved Out At Man Utd

The reversal of that financial bleeding wasn’t accidental. It required a combination of deep corporate cuts and sporting consistency:

1. The Relentless 250-Person Staff Layoff

Upon taking the reins, Sir Jim Ratcliffe instituted a ruthless, club-wide redundancy program under the INEOS banner. United aggressively stripped back its non-playing staff, terminating roughly 250 jobs across various departments. While highly controversial at the time, this massive workforce reduction permanently shored up millions in annualized administrative and operational cost savings.

2. The Michael Carrick Factor

Financial austerity only works if the team performs on the pitch, and INEOS’s permanent appointment of Michael Carrick as manager proved to be a masterstroke. Carrick guided the men’s first team to a phenomenal third-place finish in the Premier League, officially securing a return to the cash-rich UEFA Champions League for the upcoming season.

Because the club could project a higher league finish, their broadcasting revenue for the quarter skyrocketed by 57.1% to 64.9 million pounds (~₹712 Crore). Furthermore, returning to the Champions League preserves vital sponsorship clauses with major partners like Adidas, which penalize the club heavily for failing to qualify for Europe’s elite tier.

3. Commercial and Retail Optimization

The feel-good factor of winning matches directly influenced the fans’ wallets. Retail, merchandising, and apparel licensing revenue shot up by 36.3% to 43.9 million pounds (~₹482 Crore). This was aided by an optimized in-house e-commerce business restructure that cleared away previous operational middlemen to keep more profit directly in United’s coffers.