  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, ‘a number of Leyton Orient players’ test COVID-19 positive

By: |
September 21, 2020 10:10 PM

Orient is scheduled to face Tottenham on Tuesday. There was no immediate comment from Tottenham, which picked up its first Premier League points on Sunday in a 5-2 victory at Southampton.

Manchester City said Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the coronavirus but gave no details of his condition, only saying the Germany midfielder would self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols. (Courtesy: Reuters/File image)

The fourth-division team scheduled to host Tottenham in a League Cup match reported several coronavirus cases among its players Monday, and a Manchester City player also tested positive.

Leyton Orient closed its stadium and training grounds after ‘a number of our first-team squad’ tested positive, the London club said Monday. Orient is scheduled to face Tottenham on Tuesday.
There was no immediate comment from Tottenham, which picked up its first Premier League points on Sunday in a 5-2 victory at Southampton.

Related News

Leyton Orient said it has informed its recent League Two opponents and Tottenham of the positive cases, and that it will make a later announcement regarding Tuesday’s game. It said the stadium and training grounds are closed until further notice.

Testing was conducted after Leyton Orient’s match on Saturday. Those who tested positive will follow government self-isolation guidelines.

“Leyton Orient’s priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff,” the club said in a statement.

Manchester City said Ilkay Gundogan tested positive for the coronavirus but gave no details of his condition, only saying the Germany midfielder would self-isolate for 10 days based on government protocols.

“Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” City said.

Two weeks ago, City said Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte had contracted COVID-19.
City opens its season on Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan ‘a number of Leyton Orient players’ test COVID-19 positive
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Dream11 IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs DC; Gayle, Rahane don’t make it to playing XI
2IPL 2020, DC v KXIP Preview: In battle of power-hitters, spin-heavy Delhi Capitals face Kings XI Punjab
3‘MS Dhoni is a genius’: Promoted Sam Curran hails MSD after CSK win in IPL 2020 opener