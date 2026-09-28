Manchester City’s long-running financial case has reached a major turning point, with reports that an independent commission has found the club guilty of 114 of the 115 alleged breaches brought by the Premier League.

The reported verdict, first disclosed by The Athletic and subsequently reported by several media organisations, does not bring the case to an end. Manchester City are expected to appeal, while the sanctions to be imposed, if the reported findings are confirmed, have not yet been announced.

The Premier League has declined to comment, saying the process remains confidential. City, meanwhile, have maintained that the proceedings are still ongoing and have reiterated their long-standing position that they have done nothing wrong.

The case dates back to alleged conduct beginning in the 2009-10 season and has become one of the most significant financial disputes in the history of English football.

ALSO READ 9 lessons I learnt from Anil Kumble about building a life, not just a career

What are the 115 charges against Manchester City?

The Premier League referred Manchester City to an independent commission in February 2023 following a four-year investigation.

The allegations cover the period from 2009-10 to 2022-23, although the financial-reporting allegations at the heart of the case largely relate to the nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18.

The 115 charges can broadly be divided into five categories:

54 charges relating to an alleged failure to provide accurate financial information between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

14 charges concerning alleged failures to provide accurate information about player and manager remuneration over the same period.

Five charges relating to alleged breaches of UEFA regulations, including Financial Fair Play rules.

Seven charges concerning alleged breaches of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

35 charges alleging a failure to co-operate with the Premier League’s investigation between 2018 and 2023.

Among the most serious allegations are claims that City failed to provide financial information giving a “true and fair view” of the club’s financial position, including revenue, sponsorship income, related-party transactions and operating costs.

Manchester City have denied all wrongdoing.

What is Manchester City’s response?

City have consistently rejected the allegations and have stressed that they have complied with due process.

Following the reports of the verdict, the club said the Premier League process remained ongoing and that significant elements were still to be completed.

The club also said its position remained consistent with the statement it issued when the charges were announced in February 2023.

At that time, City said they welcomed the independent commission’s review and pointed to what they described as an “irrefutable body of evidence” supporting their position.

The Premier League has not publicly confirmed the reported 114 guilty findings. Its rules provide for proceedings before an independent commission to be conducted confidentially, with final decisions made public under the relevant regulations.

That distinction is important: the reported verdict is not yet the same thing as a publicly published final ruling and completed appeal process.

When did the hearing take place?

The hearing before the independent commission began on September 16, 2024, and concluded on December 6, 2024. A three-person independent commission, selected through the Premier League’s Judicial Panel, heard the case.

The proceedings were conducted privately because Premier League independent commission proceedings are confidential. The long gap between the end of the hearing and the reported verdict has been a major feature of the case.

City are expected to appeal the commission’s findings. Reports indicate that both sides have a 14-day window in which to challenge the verdict. An appeal would be heard by a separate panel.

ALSO READ How a Rio nightmare forged India’s greatest Asian Games comeback in 28 years

What punishment could Manchester City face?

No sanction has yet been announced. However, under the Premier League’s rules in the 2026-27 handbook, an independent commission can impose a range of disciplinary measures, including fines, points deductions and other sporting sanctions.

Points deduction: A substantial deduction could immediately affect City’s Premier League position. The size and timing would depend on the commission’s findings and reasoning. Everton received a total of eight points in deductions during 2023-24 for separate PSR breaches, while Nottingham Forest were deducted four points in March 2024. However, these cases are not direct precedents because City’s case involves a different scale and set of circumstances.

Large fine: The commission could also impose a financial penalty, a claim corroborated by an Al Jazeera report. Given the reported scale of the findings, the size of any fine would be closely watched across football.

Relegation: A sufficiently large points deduction could push City into the relegation zone. Relegation could therefore result from a points penalty rather than necessarily being imposed as a standalone punishment.

Expulsion: The Premier League’s disciplinary framework also allows for recommending a club’s expulsion from the competition. This would be distinct from relegation and represent a more fundamental sanction against the club’s league membership.

Could City lose previous Premier League titles?

Not automatically. City have won eight Premier League titles since Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group completed its takeover in 2008, along with the Champions League, four FA Cups and seven League Cups during that period.

A finding that financial rules were breached does not automatically mean previous titles will be stripped. Any action affecting past competitions would depend on the commission’s findings, applicable rules and any subsequent disciplinary process.