Manchester United‘s pursuit of a return to football’s summit has come with a staggering financial cost. Since Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, the club has spent an estimated £108.2 million on managerial appointments, severance payments, coaching staff compensation and changes within its football leadership structure. Yet, more than a decade later, the Old Trafford club is still waiting to reclaim either the Premier League or UEFA Champions League title.

The figure, which could rise further as the club reshapes its managerial setup, captures the financial consequences of a prolonged search for stability at one of world football’s biggest commercial properties.

For a club that dominated English football under Ferguson, the post-2013 period has been marked by repeated managerial changes, expensive exits and fresh appointments. The financial outlay has continued even as the two biggest prizes in club football have remained beyond reach.

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The £108 million price of managerial instability

According to figures reported by The Telegraph and subsequently cited by multiple media outlets, Manchester United’s compensation bill since Ferguson’s departure has crossed £108 million. The estimate includes payments to secure managers from other clubs, compensation for departing coaches and backroom staff, and payments linked to senior football executives.

Jose Mourinho’s departure in 2018 accounts for one of the biggest individual payouts, with compensation estimated at £19.6 million. Ruben Amorim’s appointment and subsequent departure together cost approximately £19.2 million, while Ralf Rangnick’s exit and the termination of his planned consultancy arrangement added another £14.7 million.

The bill also includes the costs associated with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Erik ten Hag. More recent estimates factor in Michael Carrick’s departure and the reported compensation required to secure Mauricio Pochettino from US Soccer.

Importantly, the £108.2 million estimate is not exclusively a bill for hiring and firing first-team managers. It also incorporates coaching staff and football executives, while some of the latest figures remain estimates.

Big managerial salaries, bigger sporting expectations

The compensation payments are only one part of United’s managerial expenditure. The club has also offered substantial annual remuneration to successive managers.

Mourinho reportedly earned between £15 million and £24.2 million annually during his time at Old Trafford, making him one of the highest-paid managers in the club’s history. Erik ten Hag’s reported annual package was in the region of £7.5 million to £9 million, while Solskjaer earned approximately £7.5 million a year.

These salary figures are separate from the compensation bill. Taken together, however, they underline the scale of the financial commitment United have made to finding the right leadership.

The missing trophies behind the spending

The bigger question is what this expenditure has delivered in sporting terms.

Manchester United’s last Premier League title came in the 2012-13 season, Ferguson’s final campaign in charge. Their most recent Champions League triumph remains the 2007-08 season, five years before his retirement.

United have won other silverware since then, including the Europa League in 2017, the FA Cup in 2016 and 2024, and the League Cup in 2017 and 2023. But the absence of a Premier League or Champions League crown has remained a defining feature of the post-Ferguson era.

That gap matters beyond the trophy cabinet. Sustained success in the Premier League and Champions League has implications for broadcasting revenues, commercial appeal, sponsorship opportunities and the club’s ability to compete for elite players.

A costly search for a winning formula

The financial lesson from United’s managerial carousel is that appointing an expensive manager does not automatically translate into sporting success. Nor does replacing one coach with another guarantee that the underlying problems will disappear.

The club’s estimated £108.2 million compensation expenditure represents money that could otherwise have been directed towards squad development, infrastructure or other long-term football investments.

For United, the challenge is no longer simply finding another high-profile name for the dugout. It is building a stable football structure capable of converting substantial financial resources into sustained performances and the trophies that define the club’s ambitions.

Until that happens, the cost of the post-Ferguson rebuild will remain as conspicuous as the titles that have eluded Old Trafford.